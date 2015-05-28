* U.S. winter wheat withstands rains, ample supplies expected * Soy up for 2nd day, recovering from 8-month low on better demand (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 28 Chicago wheat futures were largely unchanged on Thursday with the market hovering near a two-week low as the U.S. winter crop withstands heavy rains, boosting hopes of plentiful supplies. Soybeans rose for a second session as the market continued to recover from its lowest since early October on improved demand for soymeal. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract was flat at $4.87-3/4 a bushel by 0227 GMT, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a two-week low of $4.82 a bushel. Soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.29-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.5 percent on Wednesday. Corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.50 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent in the previous session. "Rains in the U.S. Plains were not as harmful as thought earlier for the wheat crop," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We expect the correction in the wheat market to continue and prices could fall below $4.80 cents." The condition of U.S. winter wheat was rated 45 percent good-to-excellent, unchanged from a week ago but better than last year's 30 percent, according to government reports. Spring wheat's condition was 69 percent good-to-excellent, up from 65 percent a week ago. Still, U.S. wheat exports are struggling. Global top importer Egypt, which has been taking mainly Black Sea and European cargoes, has set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat for shipment from July 1-10. At the same time, farmers in Russia's Rostov region, one of the most important for wheat exports, face flat to lower wheat yields this year due to a lack of rain last autumn, and the current hot weather may worsen the situation without more rain in the coming weeks. Rostov is the second southern region affected by a lack of moisture after Krasnodar, the main region for wheat exports via Black Sea to North Africa and the Middle East. Spot basis bids for corn firmed in parts of the U.S. Midwest interior on Wednesday, dealers said, while soybean bids were steady to firm as grain merchandisers attempted to source fresh supplies from the country. Farmers remained reluctant sellers as sinking CBOT corn and soybean futures have pressed cash prices below their targets. Prices at 0227 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 487.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.17% 491.30 40 CBOT corn 350.00 0.50 +0.14% -1.41% 365.70 30 CBOT soy 929.75 2.75 +0.30% +0.79% 962.41 29 CBOT rice $9.48 $0.04 +0.48% +0.58% $9.87 47 WTI crude $57.82 $0.31 +0.54% -0.36% $58.49 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.000 +0.05% +0.32% USD/AUD 0.769 -0.003 -0.45% -0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editinb by Tom Hogue)