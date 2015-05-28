* U.S. winter wheat withstands rains, ample supplies
expected
* Soy up for 2nd day, recovering from 8-month low on better
demand
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 28 Chicago wheat futures were
largely unchanged on Thursday with the market hovering near a
two-week low as the U.S. winter crop withstands heavy rains,
boosting hopes of plentiful supplies.
Soybeans rose for a second session as the market continued
to recover from its lowest since early October on improved
demand for soymeal.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract was
flat at $4.87-3/4 a bushel by 0227 GMT, having closed down 1.2
percent on Wednesday when prices hit a two-week low of $4.82 a
bushel.
Soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.29-3/4 a bushel,
after firming 0.5 percent on Wednesday. Corn rose 0.1
percent to $3.50 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent in the
previous session.
"Rains in the U.S. Plains were not as harmful as thought
earlier for the wheat crop," said Kaname Gokon, general manager
of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We expect the
correction in the wheat market to continue and prices could fall
below $4.80 cents."
The condition of U.S. winter wheat was rated 45 percent
good-to-excellent, unchanged from a week ago but better than
last year's 30 percent, according to government reports. Spring
wheat's condition was 69 percent good-to-excellent, up from 65
percent a week ago.
Still, U.S. wheat exports are struggling.
Global top importer Egypt, which has been taking mainly
Black Sea and European cargoes, has set a tender to buy an
unspecified amount of wheat for shipment from July 1-10.
At the same time, farmers in Russia's Rostov region, one of
the most important for wheat exports, face flat to lower wheat
yields this year due to a lack of rain last autumn, and the
current hot weather may worsen the situation without more rain
in the coming weeks.
Rostov is the second southern region affected by a lack of
moisture after Krasnodar, the main region for wheat exports via
Black Sea to North Africa and the Middle East.
Spot basis bids for corn firmed in parts of the U.S. Midwest
interior on Wednesday, dealers said, while soybean bids were
steady to firm as grain merchandisers attempted to source fresh
supplies from the country.
Farmers remained reluctant sellers as sinking CBOT corn and
soybean futures have pressed cash prices below their targets.
Prices at 0227 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 487.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.17% 491.30 40
CBOT corn 350.00 0.50 +0.14% -1.41% 365.70 30
CBOT soy 929.75 2.75 +0.30% +0.79% 962.41 29
CBOT rice $9.48 $0.04 +0.48% +0.58% $9.87 47
WTI crude $57.82 $0.31 +0.54% -0.36% $58.49 43
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.000 +0.05% +0.32%
USD/AUD 0.769 -0.003 -0.45% -0.62%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)