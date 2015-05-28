* Dry weather in Russia set to curb wheat yields

* Soybean prices supported by bargain hunting demand (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, May 28 Chicago wheat futures were higher on Thursday with the market regaining ground after hitting a two-week low in the prior session boosted by a weaker dollar and concerns about the outlook for crops in Russia.

Corn and soybean prices were also slightly higher.

July wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.7 percent at $4.91 a bushel at 1127 GMT. The contract had hit a two-week low of $4.82 a bushel on Wednesday.

Farmers in Russia's Rostov region, one of the most important for wheat exports, face flat or lower wheat yields this year due to a lack of rain last autumn and the current hot weather may worsen the situation without more rain in the coming weeks.

"Traders are now focused on Russia...Moisture deficit in a part of the country combined with hot temperatures will be monitored closely," analysts Agritel said in a market note.

The dollar was slightly weaker against a basket of currencies on Thursday, helping crude oil and other commodity markets recover from recent losses.

An improving outlook for U.S. crops helped to cap gains.

"Rains in the U.S. Plains were not as harmful as thought earlier for the wheat crop," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We expect the correction in the wheat market to continue and prices could fall below $4.80 cents."

The condition of U.S. winter wheat was rated 45 percent good-to-excellent, unchanged from a week ago but better than last year's 30 percent, according to government reports. Spring wheat's condition was 69 percent good-to-excellent, up from 65 percent a week ago.

September wheat in Paris rose 0.75 euros or 0.4 percent to 179.50 euros a tonne.

Soybeans rose for a second session as the market continued to attract bargaining hunting demand.

CBOT July soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.28-3/4 a bushel with the market slowly clawing back some ground after setting a contract low of $9.20-1/2 on Tuesday.

July corn on the CBOT was up 0.6 percent at $3.51-1/2 a bushel.

Spot basis bids for corn firmed in parts of the U.S. Midwest interior on Wednesday, dealers said, while soybean bids were steady to firm as grain merchandisers attempted to source fresh supplies from the country.

Farmers remained reluctant sellers as sinking CBOT corn and soybean futures have pressed cash prices below their targets. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)