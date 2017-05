SYDNEY, May 29 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Friday as prices continued to linger near a two-week low, though the grain was poised to record its biggest monthly gain in six months amid concerns over the fate of the U.S. crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat up more than 5 percent during May, the biggest one-month gain since November, 2014. * Wheat rallies in May on concerns over potential crop damage from recent unfavorable weather across U.S. Plains, though those concerns have eased in recent days. * Front-month soybeans down more than 5 percent during May. * Front-month corn down more than 2 percent for the month, the third consecutive monthly decline. * Corn draws support in previous session from short covering and lower ethanol stocks. * U.S. biodiesel output totaled 98 million gallons in March, jumping from 78 million gallons a month earlier amid warmer weather, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday. * Farmers in Russia's Rostov region, one of the most important for wheat exports, face flat or lower wheat yields this year due to a lack of rain last autumn and the current hot weather may worsen the situation. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged down in early Asian trading on Friday, taking a breather from this week's rally that brought it to its highest levels against the yen since 2002 on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. * U.S. crude oil prices edged up on Friday after American inventories fell for a fourth straight week and Canadian wildfires knocked out 10 percent of its oil sands output. * U.S. stocks eased on Thursday as mixed messages about Greece's debt talks kept investor uncertainty high along with a sharp drop in Chinese shares after brokers tightened margin rules. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales Apr 0645 France Consumer spending Apr 0645 France Producer prices Apr 1230 U.S. GDP Q1 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI May Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 487.50 -1.25 -0.26% -0.05% 491.28 39 CBOT corn 355.00 1.50 +0.42% +1.57% 364.98 40 CBOT soy 926.75 0.75 +0.08% -0.03% 960.92 25 CBOT rice $9.51 $0.00 +0.00% +0.85% $9.85 50 WTI crude $58.32 $0.64 +1.11% +1.41% $58.54 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.096 $0.001 +0.12% +0.51% USD/AUD 0.766 0.001 +0.18% -0.83% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)