* U.S. wheat prices drop on forecasts of warmer weather * Corn continues rebound from 7-month low * Soybean prices firm, set for monthly losses of 5 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 29 U.S. wheat fell 0.5 percent on Friday to linger near a two-week low as the weather outlook improved, though the grain was poised to record its biggest monthly climb in six months. Corn rose, extending gains into a second session, while soybeans also edged higher. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.51 percent to $4.86-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent in the previous session. "Weather forecasts call for warmer weather across the States and that will alleviate any concerns over potential disease," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. "The Plains have had lots of rains recently and should the warmer weather materialise, yields are likely to be better." Despite edging down, wheat is set to finish the month up more than 4 percent in its biggest monthly rally since November, 2014. Concern over potential damage to the U.S. winter wheat crop has driven much of these gains, though worries have eased in recent days with the grain hitting a two-week low of $4.82 a bushel earlier in the week. Wheat is down more than 5 percent for the week, its biggest seven-day fall in six weeks after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of the U.S. crop was unchanged despite heavy rains across key producing regions. The improved U.S. wheat supply outlook comes amid ample global supplies, albeit with some concerns over production in key Russian regions. Front-month corn rose 0.14 percent to $3.54 a bushel, having closed up more than 1 percent in the previous session as the grain rebounded off a seven-month low of $3.48-1/4 a bushel. Corn has drawn support from short-covering and lower ethanol production. U.S. biodiesel output totaled 98 million gallons in March, jumping from 78 million gallons a month earlier amid warmer weather, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday. Front-month soybeans down 0.35 percent to $9.29-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Thursday. Soybeans have dropped more than 5 percent in May. Grains prices at 0206 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.25 -2.50 -0.51% -0.31% 491.23 38 CBOT corn 353.75 0.25 +0.07% +1.22% 364.93 40 CBOT soy 929.50 3.50 +0.38% +0.27% 961.01 30 CBOT rice $9.51 $0.00 +0.00% +0.85% $9.85 50 WTI crude $58.34 $0.66 +1.14% +1.44% $58.54 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.096 $0.002 +0.16% +0.55% USD/AUD 0.766 0.002 +0.27% -0.74% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)