* U.S. wheat prices drop on forecasts of warmer weather
* Corn continues rebound from 7-month low
* Soybean prices firm, set for monthly losses of 5 pct
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, May 29 U.S. wheat fell 0.5 percent on
Friday to linger near a two-week low as the weather outlook
improved, though the grain was poised to record its biggest
monthly climb in six months.
Corn rose, extending gains into a second session, while
soybeans also edged higher.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.51
percent to $4.86-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent in
the previous session.
"Weather forecasts call for warmer weather across the States
and that will alleviate any concerns over potential disease,"
said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading
Australasia.
"The Plains have had lots of rains recently and should the
warmer weather materialise, yields are likely to be better."
Despite edging down, wheat is set to finish the month up
more than 4 percent in its biggest monthly rally since November,
2014.
Concern over potential damage to the U.S. winter wheat crop
has driven much of these gains, though worries have eased in
recent days with the grain hitting a two-week low of $4.82 a
bushel earlier in the week.
Wheat is down more than 5 percent for the week, its biggest
seven-day fall in six weeks after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said the condition of the U.S. crop was unchanged
despite heavy rains across key producing regions.
The improved U.S. wheat supply outlook comes amid ample
global supplies, albeit with some concerns over production in
key Russian regions.
Front-month corn rose 0.14 percent to $3.54 a bushel,
having closed up more than 1 percent in the previous session as
the grain rebounded off a seven-month low of $3.48-1/4 a bushel.
Corn has drawn support from short-covering and lower ethanol
production.
U.S. biodiesel output totaled 98 million gallons in March,
jumping from 78 million gallons a month earlier amid warmer
weather, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
showed on Thursday.
Front-month soybeans down 0.35 percent to $9.29-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Thursday.
Soybeans have dropped more than 5 percent in May.
Grains prices at 0206 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 486.25 -2.50 -0.51% -0.31% 491.23 38
CBOT corn 353.75 0.25 +0.07% +1.22% 364.93 40
CBOT soy 929.50 3.50 +0.38% +0.27% 961.01 30
CBOT rice $9.51 $0.00 +0.00% +0.85% $9.85 50
WTI crude $58.34 $0.66 +1.14% +1.44% $58.54 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.096 $0.002 +0.16% +0.55%
USD/AUD 0.766 0.002 +0.27% -0.74%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)