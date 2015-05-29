* Rain to ease in U.S. Plains, dry south Russia may get
showers
* Egypt tender showed export competition for U.S. wheat
* Corn continues rebound from 7-month low, soy also firm
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)
By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham
PARIS/SYDNEY, May 29 U.S. wheat fell on Friday
to near a two-week low as forecasts for drier weather in the
southern Plains eased concern about crop damage while a tender
held by Egypt underlined stiff export competition for the new
marketing year.
The market remained on course for a monthly gain after
rallying earlier in May on risks of rain damage to U.S. wheat,
but analysts said evidence of yield losses in places such as
Russia was needed to trigger further gains.
Corn rose, extending gains into a second session as it
recovered from a seven-month low this week, while soybeans also
edged higher after recent losses as the market awaited to see if
a labour dispute in Argentina would be resolved.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.6
percent to $4.86 a bushel by 1036 GMT, close to a two-week low
of $4.82 hit earlier in the week.
"The Plains have had lots of rains recently and should the
warmer weather materialise, yields are likely to be better,"
said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading
Australasia.
Despite edging down, spot wheat is set to finish the month
up 4 percent in its biggest monthly rally since November, 2014.
"The market has priced in the weather episode in the United
States and doesn't have enough reasons to push higher unless
there is actual evidence of a weather problem in Russia," Michel
Portier, head of French consultancy Agritel said.
Traders continued to watch the weather developments in
Russia, where southern wheat belts could receive some rain from
this weekend after facing warm, dry conditions this month in
what is major supply zone for the world market.
Thursday's purchase by Egyptian government grain buyer GASC
of 240,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat, in a tender in
which no U.S. wheat was offered, underlined the task for the
United States in exporting to the Middle East.
Front-month corn rose 0.7 percent to $3.56 a bushel,
having closed up more than 1 percent in the previous session as
the grain rebounded off a seven-month low of $3.48-1/4.
Front-month soybeans inched up 0.1 percent to
$9.26-3/4 a bushel.
Soybeans have dropped more than 5 percent in May, pressured
by the arrival of an estimated record South American harvest and
progress in planting what could be a record-large area for the
next crop in the United States.
The market has found some support in labour disputes in
Argentina, but a soy crushers union said on Thursday it was
hopeful a deal was close to end a three-week-old strike that has
halted activity in the key Rosario soy market.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)