* Rain to ease in U.S. Plains, dry south Russia may get showers

* Egypt tender showed export competition for U.S. wheat

* Corn continues rebound from 7-month low, soy also firm (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, May 29 U.S. wheat fell on Friday to near a two-week low as forecasts for drier weather in the southern Plains eased concern about crop damage while a tender held by Egypt underlined stiff export competition for the new marketing year.

The market remained on course for a monthly gain after rallying earlier in May on risks of rain damage to U.S. wheat, but analysts said evidence of yield losses in places such as Russia was needed to trigger further gains.

Corn rose, extending gains into a second session as it recovered from a seven-month low this week, while soybeans also edged higher after recent losses as the market awaited to see if a labour dispute in Argentina would be resolved.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.6 percent to $4.86 a bushel by 1036 GMT, close to a two-week low of $4.82 hit earlier in the week.

"The Plains have had lots of rains recently and should the warmer weather materialise, yields are likely to be better," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia.

Despite edging down, spot wheat is set to finish the month up 4 percent in its biggest monthly rally since November, 2014.

"The market has priced in the weather episode in the United States and doesn't have enough reasons to push higher unless there is actual evidence of a weather problem in Russia," Michel Portier, head of French consultancy Agritel said.

Traders continued to watch the weather developments in Russia, where southern wheat belts could receive some rain from this weekend after facing warm, dry conditions this month in what is major supply zone for the world market.

Thursday's purchase by Egyptian government grain buyer GASC of 240,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat, in a tender in which no U.S. wheat was offered, underlined the task for the United States in exporting to the Middle East.

Front-month corn rose 0.7 percent to $3.56 a bushel, having closed up more than 1 percent in the previous session as the grain rebounded off a seven-month low of $3.48-1/4.

Front-month soybeans inched up 0.1 percent to $9.26-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans have dropped more than 5 percent in May, pressured by the arrival of an estimated record South American harvest and progress in planting what could be a record-large area for the next crop in the United States.

The market has found some support in labour disputes in Argentina, but a soy crushers union said on Thursday it was hopeful a deal was close to end a three-week-old strike that has halted activity in the key Rosario soy market.

