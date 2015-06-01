SYDNEY, June 1 U.S. corn eased further on Monday, taking its two-session losses to about 1 percent, as prices came under pressure from a target for lower ethanol usage by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.50 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session. * July soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $9.29-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Friday. * July wheat fell 0.5 percent to $4.74-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.4 percent on Friday. * The U.S. EPA unveiled much-anticipated targets for the blending of renewable fuels for the three years to 2016, trimming ethanol quotas for this year and next but raising targets for biomass-based diesel. * U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday reported net negative sales last week following the cancellation of purchases by China. MARKET NEWS * The euro was on the defensive early on Monday after Greece missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement with its lenders to unlock aid, keeping alive fears of a debt default. * Crude oil prices dipped in early Asian trading on Monday as rising OPEC output and an expectation that the group would keep production high added to sentiment that the market remained over supplied despite falls in U.S. rig operations. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as data showed the economy contracted in the first quarter but indexes still posted gains for the month. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI May 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI May 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final May 0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI May 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI May 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final May 1200 Germany Consumer prices May 1230 U.S. Personal income Apr 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI May 1400 U.S. Construction spending Apr Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 474.75 -2.25 -0.47% -2.86% 490.44 31 CBOT corn 350.00 -1.50 -0.43% -0.99% 363.73 34 CBOT soy 929.25 -4.75 -0.51% +0.35% 959.78 34 CBOT rice $9.52 $0.01 +0.05% +0.05% $9.83 49 WTI crude $59.84 -$0.46 -0.76% -0.76% $58.87 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.005 -0.46% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.764 0.001 +0.07% -0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)