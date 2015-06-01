* Corn extends two-day losses to 1 pct * Wheat drops amid weak demand for U.S. stocks * Soybean prices fall, give up much of Friday's gain By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 1 U.S. corn fell 0.5 percent on Monday, extending two-day losses to 1 percent, as a brightening supply outlook and signs of sluggish demand pressured prices Wheat dropped, hurt by sluggish demand for U.S. stocks, while soybeans gave back much of their gains from the previous session. Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures fell 0.5 percent to $3.49-3/4 a bushel, having closed the last session down 0.6 percent. "Fundamentals look bearish. The weather has improved, while international demand is sluggish," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Updated weather forecasts show favorable weather for the U.S. corn crop, boosting the supply outlook for the grain. But international demand for U.S. supplies is weak. The U.S. EPA unveiled much-anticipated targets for the blending of renewable fuels for the three years to 2016, trimming ethanol quotas for this year and next but raising targets for biomass-based diesel. Sluggish export demand for crops harvested this autumn continues to weigh, traders said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday reported net negative sales last week following the cancellation of purchases by China. Analysts said a stronger dollar had fueled grains-selling. July soybeans eased 0.7 percent to $9.27-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Friday. Soybeans had rallied following the EPA's increased target for biodiesel use, for which soyoil is a key feedstock, but analysts said the stronger dollar has driven much of the reversal. July wheat fell 0.52 percent to $4.74-1/2 a bushel, just above a three-week low touched earlier in the session, Wheat closed down 2.4 percent on Friday. Wheat came under pressure as weather premiums were withdrawn amid more favorable weather across the U.S. Plains, while international demand for U.S. supplies remains cool. Egypt, the world's largest buyer of wheat, said on Thursday it had bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender for July 1-10 shipment - reiterating to the market how uncompetitively priced U.S. supplies are. Grains prices at 0214 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 474.50 -2.50 -0.52% -2.92% 490.43 31 CBOT corn 349.75 -1.75 -0.50% -1.06% 363.73 33 CBOT soy 927.50 -6.50 -0.70% +0.16% 959.73 33 CBOT rice $9.52 $0.01 +0.11% +0.11% $9.83 50 WTI crude $59.90 -$0.40 -0.66% -0.66% $58.87 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.005 -0.45% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.765 0.002 +0.22% +0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential