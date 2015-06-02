SYDNEY, June 2 U.S. wheat rose for a second session on Tuesday, extending two-day gains to 4 percent, supported by short-covering despite the U.S. government confirming the country's wheat crop had withstood recent unfavorable weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July wheat climbed 0.46 percent to $4.96 a bushel, having closed up 3.5 percent on Monday. * July soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.27 a bushel, after firming 0.9 percent on Monday. * July corn advanced 0.14 percent to $3.52-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the previous session. * Last week's storms did not affect spring wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The crop was rated 71 percent good to excellent, up 2 points on the week. * Winter wheat was rated 44 percent good to excellent, down 1 point from the prior week and compared with 30 percent at the same time a year ago. * Weekly state crop reports showed corn planting at 95-percent complete, slightly below market estimates. * Corn's condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent, 1 point below analyst forecasts. * Soybeans were 71 percent planted, but below expectations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at fresh 12-1/2 year highs against the yen early on Tuesday, having extended a bullish run after a recent break through of tough resistance fuelled buying momentum. * Crude oil prices dipped in early Asian trading on Tuesday as an expectation of rising OPEC output and a potential increase in U.S. shale production following price rises earlier this year put pressure on markets. * U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Monday, recovering part of last week's losses in a session marked by cautious trading as investors reacted to mixed economic data. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment rate May 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices May 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Apr 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index May 1400 U.S. Factory orders Apr Grains prices at 0019 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.00 2.25 +0.46% +3.98% 491.00 50 CBOT corn 352.75 0.50 +0.14% +0.36% 362.83 38 CBOT soy 927.00 1.00 +0.11% -0.75% 957.93 35 CBOT rice $9.65 -$0.01 -0.05% +1.42% $9.84 58 WTI crude $60.17 -$0.03 -0.05% -0.22% $58.88 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.000 -0.01% -0.57% USD/AUD 0.762 0.002 +0.21% -0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)