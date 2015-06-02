* Wheat firms on short-covering * Soybeans firm as planting pace below market expectations * Corn little changed By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 2 U.S. wheat edged higher on Tuesday, extending two-day gains to nearly 4 percent, supported by short-covering despite the U.S. government saying that the crop had so far withstood damage from recent unfavorable weather. Soybean prices firmed as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the pace of planting below market expectations, while corn futures edged higher. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures climbed 0.35 percent to $4.95-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 3.5 percent on Monday when traders sought cover against sustained production cuts. Analysts said prices were continuing to be underpinned by short-covering, despite lingering uncertainty as to whether the recent heavy rains across the southern Plains would significantly alter balance sheets. "The question remains as to whether or not the losses of production are enough to put a material dent in heavyish U.S. wheat balances," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note to clients. "The other key fact is that the investors have already sold lots of futures anticipating that heavyish supply context." Despite the recent rally, the USDA said winter wheat was rated 44 percent good to excellent, down 1 point from the prior week and compared with 30 percent at the same time a year ago. July soybeans rose 0.32 percent to $9.29 a bushel, after firming 0.9 percent on Monday. Soybeans were 71 percent planted, but below expectations for 75-percent complete amid reports that some farmers will need to re-sow their crops as a result of the recent rains. July corn advanced 0.1 percent to $3.52-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the previous session. Weekly state crop reports showed corn planting at 95-percent complete, slightly below market estimates. Corn's condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent, 1 point below analyst forecasts. Grains prices at 0218 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 495.50 1.75 +0.35% +3.88% 490.98 49 CBOT corn 352.50 0.25 +0.07% +0.28% 362.83 38 CBOT soy 929.00 3.00 +0.32% -0.54% 958.00 38 CBOT rice $9.68 $0.03 +0.31% +1.79% $9.84 61 WTI crude $60.15 -$0.05 -0.08% -0.25% $58.88 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.000 -0.03% -0.59% USD/AUD 0.762 0.002 +0.26% -0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential