* Dollar fall helps keep wheat firm after Monday surge

* Short-covering cited despite stable crop conditions

* Soybeans rise as planting pace lags market expectations (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, June 2 Chicago wheat edged higher to touch a one-week high on Tuesday as short-covering by investors and a falling dollar offset signs that U.S. crops may have withstood heavy rain.

Soybean prices rose as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged the pace of planting below market expectations, while corn futures edged higher.

Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures climbed 0.5 percent to $4.96 a bushel by 1145 GMT, after earlier hitting a one-week high at $4.98-3/4.

The contract had closed up 3.5 percent on Monday.

Analysts said the fact investors hold large short positions in wheat was fuelling sporadic buying, despite expectations that weather damage so far to crops in the United States and elsewhere in the northern hemisphere was not enough to strain ample global supply.

In a weekly crop update released after the market close on Monday, the USDA said winter wheat was rated 44 percent good to excellent, down 1 point from the prior week and in line with market expectations.

"The question remains as to whether or not the losses of production are enough to put a material dent in heavyish U.S. wheat balances," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a note to clients.

"The other key fact is that the investors have already sold lots of futures anticipating that heavyish supply context."

Wheat markets have also been monitoring frost damage in Canada and dryness in Russia, but losses to Canadian crops appeared to have centred on oilseed canola while some parched wheat belts in southern Russia received rain over the weekend.

Dollar-denominated commodities also drew support from a drop in the U.S. currency as the euro rallied on the back of better-than-expected inflation data in the euro zone.

CBOT July soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $9.31-3/4 a bushel, while July corn gained 0.5 percent to $3.54 a bushel.

Soybeans were 71 percent planted, according to the USDA weekly report, but below analysts' expectations of planting being 75-percent complete, amid reports that some farmers will need to re-sow their crops as a result of the recent rains.

Soybeans slipped on Monday as a deal to end a strike by soybean crushing workers in Argentina eased concerns about export delays and turned attention back to a bumper South American harvest.

The USDA data showed corn planting was 95-percent complete, slightly below market estimates, while corn crops were rated 74 percent good to excellent, 1 point below analyst forecasts.

(Editing by Pravin Char)