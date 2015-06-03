SINGAPORE, June 3 U.S. wheat futures hit a one-week high on Wednesday, stretching gains after climbing nearly 4 percent in the previous session in a rally spurred by the dollar's slide. Worries over potential damage to wheat crops in the U.S. Plains following recent flooding in the southern areas and a cold snap in the north have also buoyed prices, which have gained almost 8 percent so far this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.4 percent at $5.14-1/2 per bushel by 0033 GMT, its highest since May 26. * Traders were waiting for early harvest data on the quality of the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop following torrential rains and flooding in Texas and Oklahoma last month. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 44 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 45 percent a week earlier, in a report released on Monday. USDA rated 71 percent of the spring wheat crop as good to excellent, up from 69 percent the previous week. * CBOT July corn was steady at $3.59-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $9.42-1/2. * G3 Global Holdings said it would study the feasibility of building a grain terminal at Port Metro Vancouver by 2019, which, if completed, would boost competition among Canadian grain handlers vying to buy farmers' crops. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to provide millions of farmers with income insurance linked to crop prices, officials say, but it may not do much to ease rural distress, with small farmers standing to benefit little and likely to be put off by bureaucracy. * India cut this year's monsoon forecast to 88 percent of the long-term average, prompted by an El Nino weather pattern and raising fears of the first drought in six years in a country where nearly half of farmland lacks irrigation. * The European Union's executive left its estimate of the bloc's soft wheat harvest this year almost unchanged, but raised its forecast for the barley and maize crops. MARKETS NEWS * The U.S. dollar was broadly lower as hopes for progress in Greek debt talks and a huge spike in European yields combined to give the euro its biggest gain in three months. * Asian equities slipped as a widespread spike in debt yields dented the allure of risky assets. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI May 0750 France Markit services PMI May 0755 Germany Markit services PMI May 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI May 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Apr 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Apr 1145 European Central Bank releases policy statement 1230 U.S. International trade Apr 1400 U.S. Non-manufacturing PMI May Grains prices at 0057 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 514.50 2.00 +0.39% +4.20% 492.03 CBOT corn 359.25 0.25 +0.07% +1.99% 362.45 CBOT soy 942.50 1.75 +0.19% +1.78% 957.24 CBOT rice $9.74 -$0.04 -0.36% +0.93% $9.81 WTI crude $60.88 -$0.38 -0.62% +1.13% $59.10 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 -$0.001 -0.09% +1.99% USD/AUD 0.776 -0.001 -0.10% +2.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)