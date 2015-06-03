* Wheat makes two-day gain of 7.4 pct on Monday-Tuesday * Wetter weather may impact quality of U.S. wheat crops * Corn also hits one-week high (Updates prices, adds Thai rice) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 3 U.S. wheat futures hit a one-week high on Wednesday, stretching gains after climbing more than 7 percent in the previous two sessions amid worries over potential damage to crops in the U.S. Plains from bad weather. A softer dollar added fuel to a rally inspired by concerns over the quality of the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop following torrential rains and flooding in Texas and Oklahoma last month. Investors have covered short positions as they priced in some "weather premium" into wheat futures, said Avtar Sandu, senior manager at Phillip Futures. "There's a lot of wheat in the market, there really hasn't been a definite scare whereby we believe that the market will continue to rally," said Sandu. "It's just that if you're short, with this kind of news you don't want to stay short." Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.6 percent at a session high $5.15-1/2 per bushel by 0630 GMT. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 44 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 45 percent a week earlier, in a report released on Monday. USDA rated 71 percent of the spring wheat crop as good to excellent, up from 69 percent the previous week. Traders are eyeing the next monthly report from the USDA on agricultural output and stocks level on June 10 to assess any impact of the weather on the wheat crop as well as corn and soybeans. U.S. wheat ending stocks for 2015/16 were pegged at a bigger-than-expected 793 million bushels, up from 709 million bushels in 2014/15, according to the USDA's report last month. CBOT July corn edged up 0.2 percent to $3.59-3/4 a bushel, just off a one-week peak of $3.60 reached earlier. Soybeans were off 0.1 percent at $9.39-1/2. In Asia, the price of Thailand's 5-percent broken white rice RI-THBKN5-P1 fell to $370 a tonne, free-on-board, the lowest since May 2014, traders said. Major exporter Thailand is set to sell around 1 million tonnes of rice through a tender on June 15 as it cuts stockpiles further. Grains prices at 0630 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 515.50 3.00 +0.59% +4.41% 492.06 CBOT corn 359.75 0.75 +0.21% +2.13% 362.47 CBOT soy 939.50 -1.25 -0.13% +1.46% 957.14 CBOT rice $9.77 -$0.01 -0.05% +1.24% $9.81 WTI crude $60.65 -$0.61 -1.00% +0.75% $59.10 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Prateek Chatterjee)