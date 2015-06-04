SINGAPORE, June 4 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Thursday after rallying more than 7 percent earlier in the week on a weaker dollar and worries over U.S. crops. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade had dropped 0.6 percent to $5.07-1/2 a bushel by 0042 GMT. The contract rose as much as 2.7 percent overnight to a 1-1/2-week high of $5.26-1/4, before ending nearly flat from Tuesday. * Investors locked in gains after sharp climbs that saw wheat spike 7.4 percent on Monday and Tuesday. * Worries over the quality of the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop following torrential rains and flooding in Texas and Oklahoma last month helped spur the rally. * "Weather forecasters continue to expect drier conditions around the southern plains so any problems with U.S. hard red winter wheat are unlikely to worsen," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note. * Analytics firm Informa Economics cut its forecast for the U.S. 2015 winter wheat harvest to 1.481 billion bushels from 1.486 billion bushels. * CBOT July corn and soybeans were little changed at $3.58-3/4 and $9.36-1/2 per bushel respectively. * India's farm sector shrank for the first time in five years in the year ended March 31, Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh said, after the government forecast a likely drought this year that could hit output again. MARKETS NEWS * The euro held on to solid gains early on Thursday, having extended its rally for a second day in tandem with a spike in German yields after the head of European Central Bank played down the impact of higher market rates. * Asian stocks rose on hopes that Greece could be inching closer to a deal that would save it from default. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Weekly grains export sales 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 507.50 -3.25 -0.64% -0.98% 492.18 CBOT corn 358.75 -0.25 -0.07% -0.07% 361.85 CBOT soy 936.50 1.25 +0.13% -0.45% 955.81 CBOT rice $9.90 $0.03 +0.30% +1.23% $9.80 WTI crude $59.68 $0.04 +0.07% -2.58% $59.18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.126 -$0.001 -0.13% +0.96% USD/AUD 0.777 -0.001 -0.19% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)