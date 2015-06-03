* Grains and soybeans little changed after surge
* Renewed dollar strength takes steam out of market
* Wheat stable after two-day gains of over 7 pct
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)
By Michael Hogan and Manolo Serapio Jr
HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, June 3 Chicago wheat, corn
and soybeans were little changed on Wednesday as renewed dollar
strength took the steam out of a rally driven by the greenback's
weakness and concern about weather damage to U.S. crops.
Corn moved in and out of positive territory while wheat just
held onto gains after having climbed more than 7 percent in the
previous two sessions.
"The upward momentum is being taken out of wheat, corn and
soybeans today by renewed dollar strength after the sharp gains
in the past couple of days caused by dollar weakness which was
positive for U.S. exports," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood
economist at ABN AMRO Bank.
"The wheat, corn and soybean markets are rebalancing after
the recent strong rises, especially on Tuesday, with some profit
taking seen today," he said.
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat was up a marginal
0.05 percent at $5.12-3/4 per bushel at 0950 GMT after hitting
$5.17, its highest for a week.
CBOT July corn was unchanged at $3.59 a bushel. July
soybeans were up 0.03 percent at $9.41 a bushel.
Along with the softer dollar, a price rally on Tuesday in
Chicago was inspired by concerns over the quality of the U.S.
hard red winter wheat crop following torrential rain and
flooding in Texas and Oklahoma.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 44 percent of the
U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 45
percent a week earlier, in a report released on Monday. USDA
rated 71 percent of the spring wheat crop as good to excellent,
up from 69 percent the previous week.
"There is some background concern about possible weather
damage to U.S. corn and wheat crops, but more concrete
indications of actual damage are being sought by the market to
justify this week's higher prices," Rijkers said.
Traders were also eyeing the next monthly report from the
USDA on world agricultural supply and demand on June 10 to
assess any impact of the weather on the wheat crop, as well as
corn and soybeans.
Grains prices at 0950 GMT:
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 512.75 0.25 +0.05% +3.85% 491.97 59
CBOT corn 358.75 -0.25 -0.07% +1.85% 362.43 51
CBOT soy 941.25 0.50 +0.05% +1.65% 957.20 50
CBOT rice $9.78 $0.00 +0.00% +1.30% $9.81 66
WTI crude $59.89 -$1.37 -2.24% -0.51% $59.07 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.1119
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Manolo Serapio Jr., editing by
David Clarke)