* Grains and soybeans little changed after surge * Renewed dollar strength takes steam out of market * Wheat stable after two-day gains of over 7 pct (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Manolo Serapio Jr HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, June 3 Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans were little changed on Wednesday as renewed dollar strength took the steam out of a rally driven by the greenback's weakness and concern about weather damage to U.S. crops. Corn moved in and out of positive territory while wheat just held onto gains after having climbed more than 7 percent in the previous two sessions. "The upward momentum is being taken out of wheat, corn and soybeans today by renewed dollar strength after the sharp gains in the past couple of days caused by dollar weakness which was positive for U.S. exports," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "The wheat, corn and soybean markets are rebalancing after the recent strong rises, especially on Tuesday, with some profit taking seen today," he said. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat was up a marginal 0.05 percent at $5.12-3/4 per bushel at 0950 GMT after hitting $5.17, its highest for a week. CBOT July corn was unchanged at $3.59 a bushel. July soybeans were up 0.03 percent at $9.41 a bushel. Along with the softer dollar, a price rally on Tuesday in Chicago was inspired by concerns over the quality of the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop following torrential rain and flooding in Texas and Oklahoma. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 44 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 45 percent a week earlier, in a report released on Monday. USDA rated 71 percent of the spring wheat crop as good to excellent, up from 69 percent the previous week. "There is some background concern about possible weather damage to U.S. corn and wheat crops, but more concrete indications of actual damage are being sought by the market to justify this week's higher prices," Rijkers said. Traders were also eyeing the next monthly report from the USDA on world agricultural supply and demand on June 10 to assess any impact of the weather on the wheat crop, as well as corn and soybeans. Grains prices at 0950 GMT: Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 512.75 0.25 +0.05% +3.85% 491.97 59 CBOT corn 358.75 -0.25 -0.07% +1.85% 362.43 51 CBOT soy 941.25 0.50 +0.05% +1.65% 957.20 50 CBOT rice $9.78 $0.00 +0.00% +1.30% $9.81 66 WTI crude $59.89 -$1.37 -2.24% -0.51% $59.07 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.1119 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Manolo Serapio Jr., editing by David Clarke)