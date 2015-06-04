* Wheat jumped more than 7 pct Mon-Tues * Wheat, corn, soybeans drop from 1-1/2-week highs * Coming up: Weekly grains and oilseed export sales at 1230 GMT (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 4 U.S. wheat futures pulled back from a 1-1/2-week high on Thursday as investors locked in gains after an early-week rally that lifted prices by more than 7 percent. Concern over U.S. crops after heavy rain in key producing states along with a weaker dollar had helped spur the gains. But analysts say reports of drier weather conditions could limit any potential damage to hard red winter wheat as farmers prepare to harvest after torrential rains and flooding in Oklahoma and Texas. Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade had dropped 0.6 percent to $5.07-3/4 a bushel by 0627 GMT. The contract rose as much as 2.7 percent overnight to a 1-1/2-week high of $5.26-1/4 before ending little changed. "Weather forecasters continue to expect drier conditions around the southern plains, so any problems with U.S. hard red winter wheat are unlikely to worsen," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said reports of warmer and drier weather in the United States "spurred concerns that currently saturated soils will firm to allow quicker reaping in the southern plains". Analytics firm Informa Economics cut its forecast for the U.S. 2015 winter wheat harvest only marginally to 1.481 billion bushels from 1.486 billion. Wheat's retreat pushed corn and soybeans off 1-1/2-week highs reached on Wednesday. CBOT July corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.58-1/2 a bushel after hitting $3.64 overnight. Soybeans edged up 0.2 percent to $9.36-3/4 per bushel, but off Wednesday's peak of $9.45-1/2. Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 507.75 -3.00 -0.59% -0.93% 492.19 CBOT corn 358.50 -0.50 -0.14% -0.14% 361.84 CBOT soy 936.75 1.50 +0.16% -0.43% 955.82 CBOT rice $9.92 $0.05 +0.56% +1.48% $9.80 WTI crude $59.49 -$0.15 -0.25% -2.89% $59.17 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and Alan Raybould)