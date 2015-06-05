(Corrects volume in 7th and 8th bullet points to tonnes from million tonnes)

SINGAPORE, June 5 U.S. wheat futures slipped early on Friday after rising more than 2 percent in the session before when investors covered short positions on concerns that heavy rains may hit crop quality in the southern U.S. Plains.

Wheat has gained more than 9 percent so far for the week, on track for its largest weekly increase since July 2012.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.6 percent at $5.20-3/4 per bushel by 0051 GMT after rallying 2.5 percent on Thursday. On a continuing contract basis, the grain has still risen 9.2 percent this week.

* As the U.S. hard red winter wheat harvest gets started in the southern Plains, traders await more information on crop quality following last month's torrential rains.

* Ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply/demand report on June 10, analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the government to raise its forecast for U.S. 2015/16 wheat production.

* The USDA said export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended May 28 included net cancellations of 20,400 tonnes for 2014/15 and net sales of 364,100 tonnes for 2015/16, in line with expectations.

* Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, expects to buy 5.3 million tonnes of wheat from local farmers by the end of the season in mid-July.

* Chicago corn and soybeans were flat at $3.63-1/2 and $9.46-1/2 per bushel, respectively, but both were still headed for weekly gains.

* The USDA said export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended May 28 showed net sales of 464,900 tonnes for delivery in 2014/15, down 29 percent from the previous week and 31 percent from the prior four-week average.

* Net sales of U.S. soybeans were 130,300 tonnes, down 60 percent from the previous week and 42 percent from the prior four-week average.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro pulled away from a more than two-week high against the dollar after German yields came off recent highs and investors fretted over Greece's debt crisis as they awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the session. Asian shares steadied.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial orders Apr

0645 France Trade data Apr

1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls May

1230 U.S. Unemployment rate May

1900 U.S. Consumer credit Apr (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)