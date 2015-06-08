SINGAPORE, June 8 Chicago wheat futures edged
higher on Monday, extending a more than 8 percent rally scored
last week, amid worries over potentially lower crop yields in
the U.S. Plains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
was up 0.3 percent at $5.18-3/4 a bushel by 0034 GMT. The
contract gained 8.4 percent last week, its largest such increase
since mid-November.
* Apart from potential damage to crops from heavy rains in
the southern U.S. Plains, investors were also looking at dry
conditions in Western Europe and parts of Russia, and a
combination of dryness and frost in Canada despite ample global
supplies.
* A fungal disease known as head scab has emerged in winter
wheat crop in parts of Kansas, the biggest U.S. producer of the
grain, a crop expert said. Wheat is most vulnerable to scab when
wet conditions are present during flowering, the crop's
reproductive phase. That phase occurred in Kansas in May, when
most of the state recorded above-normal precipitation. Harvest
should begin in the state later this month.
* Traders are eyeing the next monthly crop supply and demand
report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday for
updates on U.S. production and ending stocks.
* But favourable spring weather and a larger sowing area
will help Ukraine and Russia, two major Black Sea wheat
producers, increase harvests this year, analysts and traders
said.
* CBOT corn rose 0.6 percent to $3.62-3/4 per bushel
while soybeans were up 0.1 percent at $9.39.
Markets news
* The dollar traded near 13-year highs against the yen after
strong U.S. employment data bolstered expectations for an
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve before year-end.
* Asian shares slipped ahead of Chinese trade data forecast
to show that external and internal demand to have remained
fairly weak last month.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
China Trade data May
0600 Germany Industrial output Apr
0600 Germany Trade data Apr
0830 Euro zone Sentix index Jun
1400 U.S. Employment trends Jun
1500 U.S. Weekly grain/soybean export inspections
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)