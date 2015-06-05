* Wheat steady, set for 10 pct weekly rise

* Wet south U.S., dry Europe worry short investors

* Gains consolidate ahead of U.S. jobs data (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Manolo Serapio Jr

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 5 Chicago wheat futures held steady on Friday to stay on course for their largest weekly gain since 2012 as adverse crop weather in North America and Europe encouraged investors to continue covering short positions.

Corn was also little changed while soybeans eased slightly, as financial markets generally lacked direction ahead of closely watched U.S. jobs figures.

Spot wheat in Chicago has risen 10 percent so far this week, its biggest weekly gain since July 2012.

Potential damage to crops from heavy rain in the southern U.S. Plains, dry conditions in western Europe and parts of Russia, and a combination of dryness and frost in Canada have made investors nervous despite ample global supplies.

Traders are waiting for more information on the fate of U.S. hard red winter wheat as the harvest gets underway in the southern Plains. There are worries torrential rains and flooding last month may hit crop yields in major producing states Oklahoma and Texas.

"There is a weather risk that has come back into the market," Sebastien Poncelet of French consultancy Agritel said.

"The U.S. wheat harvest is not making much progress as fields are muddy," he said. "There is not much rain expected in Europe and central Russia is not getting much moisture either."

Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.2 percent at $5.24-3/4 per bushel by 1208 GMT.

However, some analysts said substantial global wheat production should limit price rallies.

"When you look at the overall global supply picture it's looking pretty strong really and that makes it harder for the U.S. generally (to sell its wheat) irrespective of what happens with harvest," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended May 28 included net cancellations of 20,400 tonnes for 2014/15 and net sales of 364,100 tonnes for 2015/16, in line with expectations.

Ahead of the USDA's monthly supply/demand report on June 10, analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the government to raise its forecast for U.S. 2015/16 wheat production.

Chicago corn was up 0.1 percent at $3.63-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans dropped 0.2 percent to $9.45 per bushel. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and David Clarke)