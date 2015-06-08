* Wheat adds to last week's 8.4-pct gain * Short-covering persists on worry over U.S. wheat crop * Coming up: Weekly US grain/soybean export inspections; 1500 GMT (Adds China soybean imports, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 8 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Monday, extending a more than 8 percent rally scored last week amid worries over potentially lower crop yields in the U.S. Plains. Gains in wheat helped push up corn and soybeans to trade closer to multi-week highs hit on Friday. Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.8 percent at $5.21-1/4 a bushel by 0618 GMT. The front-month contract gained 8.4 percent last week, its largest weekly rise since mid-November. "We're still seeing some short-covering and maybe we can see wheat between $5.20 and $5.30 this week," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo Wheat touched a two-month high of $5.34 on Friday as investors covered short positions amid uncertainty on the quality of hard red winter wheat crop in the southern U.S. Plains following heavy rains in key producing states Oklahoma and Texas. A fungal disease known as head scab has emerged in winter wheat crop in parts of Kansas, the biggest U.S. producer of the grain, said Erick DeWolf, a plant pathologist with Kansas State University. Wheat is most vulnerable to scab when wet conditions are present during flowering, the crop's reproductive phase. That phase occurred in Kansas in May, when most of the state recorded above-normal precipitation. The harvest should begin in the state later this month. Traders are eyeing the next monthly crop supply and demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday for updates on U.S. production and ending stocks. Global supplies remain plentiful, however, with favourable spring weather and a larger sowing area likely to help major Black Sea wheat producers Ukraine and Russia increase harvests this year, analysts and traders said. CBOT corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.62 per bushel, not far off Friday's peak of $3.67-1/4, its highest since May 22. Soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $9.40-1/4, near Friday's high of $9.52 which was its loftiest since May 19. China's imports of soybeans rose 2.7 percent in May from a year ago to 6.13 million tonnes, customs data showed, with expectations of further rises in the next few months and raising worries about pressure on crushing margins. The country is the world's biggest importer of the oilseed, accounting for over 60 percent of traded volumes. Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 521.25 4.25 +0.82% -0.48% 494.34 CBOT corn 362.00 1.50 +0.42% -0.41% 361.32 CBOT soy 940.25 2.50 +0.27% -0.66% 953.72 CBOT rice $9.80 $0.00 -0.05% -1.26% $9.77 WTI crude $58.70 -$0.43 -0.73% -0.73% $59.29 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies and Richard Pullin)