SINGAPORE, June 9 Chicago wheat futures on
Tuesday held gains from the previous session as investors
continued to bet that heavy rains would hit yields of the winter
wheat crop in the southern U.S. Plains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
was up 0.1 percent at $528-3/4 a bushel by 0033 GMT. The
contract gained another 2 percent overnight after rallying 8.4
percent last week.
* Heavy rains across the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains
last week slowed the winter wheat harvest which was 4 percent
complete, lagging the typical pace of 12 percent for early June.
* Overall winter wheat was rated 43 percent good to
excellent, down 1 point from the week before and steady with the
historical average, according to state crop reports. The
condition of the spring wheat crop was 69 percent good to
excellent, compared with 71 percent last week and 72 percent on
average.
* The corn crop was rated 74 percent good to excellent,
steady from the week before and the five-year average. Soybean
conditions were 69 percent good to excellent, versus 68 percent
for the five-year average.
* CBOT soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $9.47-3/4 a
bushel and corn was steady at $3.65.
* CME Group Inc next month will end the long-running
practice of allowing traders to square up positions in grain and
oilseed futures during a short period after the markets close.
* Egypt's reported record local wheat purchases of 5 million
tonnes so far this season suggest chronic smuggling has been
worsened by an inflated government purchasing price that is up
to $200 a tonne above the market.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar steadied against major counterparts, managing
to regain its footing after a sharp drop against the euro on
solid German data and higher Bund yields. Asian shares were
subdued.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices May
0130 China Producer prices May
0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q1
1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism May
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Apr
Grains prices at 0033 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 528.75 0.75 +0.14% +0.95% 494.59 66
CBOT corn 365.00 -0.25 -0.07% +0.41% 361.42 62
CBOT soy 947.75 3.50 +0.37% +0.13% 953.97 56
CBOT rice $9.93 -$0.02 -0.15% +0.05% $9.77 63
WTI crude $58.34 $0.20 +0.34% -1.34% $59.25 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.017 +1.50% +0.36%
USD/AUD 0.768 0.005 +0.71% -0.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)