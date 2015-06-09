SINGAPORE, June 9 Chicago wheat futures on Tuesday held gains from the previous session as investors continued to bet that heavy rains would hit yields of the winter wheat crop in the southern U.S. Plains. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.1 percent at $528-3/4 a bushel by 0033 GMT. The contract gained another 2 percent overnight after rallying 8.4 percent last week. * Heavy rains across the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains last week slowed the winter wheat harvest which was 4 percent complete, lagging the typical pace of 12 percent for early June. * Overall winter wheat was rated 43 percent good to excellent, down 1 point from the week before and steady with the historical average, according to state crop reports. The condition of the spring wheat crop was 69 percent good to excellent, compared with 71 percent last week and 72 percent on average. * The corn crop was rated 74 percent good to excellent, steady from the week before and the five-year average. Soybean conditions were 69 percent good to excellent, versus 68 percent for the five-year average. * CBOT soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $9.47-3/4 a bushel and corn was steady at $3.65. * CME Group Inc next month will end the long-running practice of allowing traders to square up positions in grain and oilseed futures during a short period after the markets close. * Egypt's reported record local wheat purchases of 5 million tonnes so far this season suggest chronic smuggling has been worsened by an inflated government purchasing price that is up to $200 a tonne above the market. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar steadied against major counterparts, managing to regain its footing after a sharp drop against the euro on solid German data and higher Bund yields. Asian shares were subdued. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices May 0130 China Producer prices May 0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q1 1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism May 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Apr Grains prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 528.75 0.75 +0.14% +0.95% 494.59 66 CBOT corn 365.00 -0.25 -0.07% +0.41% 361.42 62 CBOT soy 947.75 3.50 +0.37% +0.13% 953.97 56 CBOT rice $9.93 -$0.02 -0.15% +0.05% $9.77 63 WTI crude $58.34 $0.20 +0.34% -1.34% $59.25 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.017 +1.50% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.768 0.005 +0.71% -0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)