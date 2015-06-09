* CBOT wheat has risen 11 pct since last week
* Wetter weather in southern U.S. Plains, dry conditions in
Canada
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 9 Chicago wheat futures rose for
a third session in four on Tuesday as investors continued to bet
that heavy rains would hit yields of the winter wheat crop in
the southern U.S. Plains.
The weather worries have fuelled a short-covering rally in
wheat that has lifted prices by 11 percent since last week.
Analysts say the upturn could last until U.S. farmers start
harvesting hard red winter wheat, while crops elsewhere are also
at risk.
"Weather forecasters are forecasting a continued wetter turn
for still soggy U.S. hard red winter wheat crops," Commonwealth
Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.
"And Canada's prairies are dry, and are likely to remain
that way, with crops there desperately in need of moisture."
Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
was up 0.3 percent at $5.29-3/4 a bushel by 0652 GMT. The
front-month contract gained another 2 percent overnight after
rallying 8.4 percent last week.
Wheat touched a two-month high of $5.34 on Friday amid
uncertainty about the quality of hard red winter wheat in the
southern U.S. Plains following heavy rains in Oklahoma and
Texas.
Heavy rains across the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains last
week slowed the winter wheat harvest which was 4 percent
complete, lagging the typical pace of 12 percent for early June.
Overall winter wheat was rated 43 percent good to excellent,
down 1 point from the week before and steady with the historical
average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The
condition of the spring wheat crop was 69 percent good to
excellent, compared with 71 percent last week and 72 percent on
average.
The corn crop was rated 74 percent good to excellent, steady
from the week before and the five-year average. Soybean
conditions were 69 percent good to excellent, versus 68 percent
for the five-year average.
CBOT soybeans edged up 0.2 percent to $9.46 a bushel
and corn was off 0.2 percent at $3.64-1/2.
Grains prices at 0652 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 529.75 1.75 +0.33% +1.15% 494.63 67
CBOT corn 364.50 -0.75 -0.21% +0.28% 361.40 59
CBOT soy 946.00 1.75 +0.19% -0.05% 953.91 55
CBOT rice $9.91 -$0.04 -0.40% -0.20% $9.77 61
WTI crude $58.47 $0.33 +0.57% -1.12% $59.25 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.020 +1.79% +0.65%
USD/AUD 0.768 0.005 +0.63% -0.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Sunil Nair)