* CBOT wheat has risen 11 pct since last week * Wetter weather in southern U.S. Plains, dry conditions in Canada (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 9 Chicago wheat futures rose for a third session in four on Tuesday as investors continued to bet that heavy rains would hit yields of the winter wheat crop in the southern U.S. Plains. The weather worries have fuelled a short-covering rally in wheat that has lifted prices by 11 percent since last week. Analysts say the upturn could last until U.S. farmers start harvesting hard red winter wheat, while crops elsewhere are also at risk. "Weather forecasters are forecasting a continued wetter turn for still soggy U.S. hard red winter wheat crops," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note. "And Canada's prairies are dry, and are likely to remain that way, with crops there desperately in need of moisture." Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.3 percent at $5.29-3/4 a bushel by 0652 GMT. The front-month contract gained another 2 percent overnight after rallying 8.4 percent last week. Wheat touched a two-month high of $5.34 on Friday amid uncertainty about the quality of hard red winter wheat in the southern U.S. Plains following heavy rains in Oklahoma and Texas. Heavy rains across the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains last week slowed the winter wheat harvest which was 4 percent complete, lagging the typical pace of 12 percent for early June. Overall winter wheat was rated 43 percent good to excellent, down 1 point from the week before and steady with the historical average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The condition of the spring wheat crop was 69 percent good to excellent, compared with 71 percent last week and 72 percent on average. The corn crop was rated 74 percent good to excellent, steady from the week before and the five-year average. Soybean conditions were 69 percent good to excellent, versus 68 percent for the five-year average. CBOT soybeans edged up 0.2 percent to $9.46 a bushel and corn was off 0.2 percent at $3.64-1/2. Grains prices at 0652 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 529.75 1.75 +0.33% +1.15% 494.63 67 CBOT corn 364.50 -0.75 -0.21% +0.28% 361.40 59 CBOT soy 946.00 1.75 +0.19% -0.05% 953.91 55 CBOT rice $9.91 -$0.04 -0.40% -0.20% $9.77 61 WTI crude $58.47 $0.33 +0.57% -1.12% $59.25 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.020 +1.79% +0.65% USD/AUD 0.768 0.005 +0.63% -0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)