SINGAPORE, June 10 Chicago wheat futures edged higher for a third session in a row on Wednesday, trading near a two-month high, amid forecasts of more rains in the southern U.S. Plains that may hit yields of the winter wheat crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Front-month wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.4 percent at $5.34-1/2 a bushel by 0035 GMT, not far below Tuesday's peak of $5.37-1/4, its highest since April 6. * Wheat has rallied 12 percent since last week on concerns that torrential rains last month in Oklahoma and Texas, key producers of hard red winter wheat in the U.S., would affect quality of the crop. * Forecasts called for showers to return to the southern Plains on Friday and continue into next week, the Commodity Weather Group said. The storms should slow the harvest and could threaten grain quality in some areas. * But in Canada, farmers in Prairie provinces are counting on rains forecast by the weekend to salvage crops struggling to grow after weeks of dry weather. * Traders will be eyeing a U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand report due later on Wednesday. Analysts expect the government to boost ending stocks estimates for wheat and corn, and reduce its supply outlook for soybeans for the 2014/15 marketing season, according to a Reuters poll. * CBOT July corn slipped 0.1 percent to $3.64-1/2 per bushel and soybeans dropped 0.3 percent to $9.49. * China is concerned about a rise in corn stocks to a record level and has not yet made a decision on its domestic price, said Lu Jing Bo, vice-administrator of the country's State Administration of Grain. * CME Group Inc will extend electronic grain and oilseed futures and options trading by five minutes next month following the closure of most of its open-outcry futures pits. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar edged down against a basket of currencies but still underpinned by rising U.S. Treasury yields, as investors warily watched developments in Greece's ongoing talks to avert financial crisis. Asian shares hovered near three-month lows. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output Apr 0800 Italy Industrial output Apr 1600 USDA World Agricultural Supply/Demand Estimates Jun 1800 U.S. Federal budget May Grains prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 534.50 2.25 +0.42% +3.38% 496.61 70 CBOT corn 364.50 -0.50 -0.14% +1.11% 361.42 59 CBOT soy 949.00 -2.50 -0.26% +1.20% 953.05 57 CBOT rice $9.97 -$0.02 -0.15% +1.63% $9.77 66 WTI crude $60.57 $0.43 +0.71% +4.18% $59.42 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.019 +1.68% +0.54% USD/AUD 0.768 0.005 +0.64% -0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)