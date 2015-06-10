* Wheat has gained 12 pct this month in weather-fuelled rally * Corn, soy flat to lower; traders eye USDA report * Coming Up: USDA supply-demand report; 1600 GMT (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 10 Chicago wheat futures rose for a third session in a row on Wednesday, trading near a two-month high, amid forecasts of more rains in the southern U.S. Plains that may hit yields of the winter wheat crop. Wheat has rallied 12 percent this month on concerns that torrential rains last month in Oklahoma and Texas, key producers of hard red winter wheat in the United States, would affect quality of the crop. Forecasts called for showers to return to the southern Plains on Friday and continue into next week, the Commodity Weather Group said. The storms should slow the harvest and could threaten grain quality in some areas. "I think the rain was much heavier than was expected so I would say (the rally) is justified," Avtar Sandu, senior manager at Phillip Futures. Front-month wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.6 percent at $5.35-1/2 a bushel by 0605 GMT, not far below Tuesday's peak of $5.37-1/4, its highest since April 6. Sandu said wheat could extend gains towards $5.40 if a monthly report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture due later in the day shows that U.S. wheat ending stocks are much lower than forecast. Analysts expect the USDA to boost ending stocks estimates for wheat and corn, and reduce its supply outlook for soybeans for the 2014/15 marketing season, according to a Reuters poll. Morgan Stanley said while the rains may lower the quality of hard red winter wheat, it may increase the quantity. "Moreover, most Southern Plains flooding occurred in the eastern half, whereas most winter wheat is grown in the western half. The new-crop production increase should be less than offset by higher feed and residual, leaving U.S. stocks comfortably above consensus," Morgan Stanley analysts said. "This may leave prices vulnerable to the downside after the report," they added. CBOT July corn was unchanged at $3.65 per bushel, while soybeans eased 0.3 percent to $9.48-1/4. Grains prices at 0605 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 535.50 3.25 +0.61% +3.58% 496.64 70 CBOT corn 365.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.25% 361.43 62 CBOT soy 948.25 -3.25 -0.34% +1.12% 953.03 56 CBOT rice $9.96 -$0.02 -0.20% +1.58% $9.77 65 WTI crude $61.09 $0.95 +1.58% +5.07% $59.44 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.019 +1.71% +0.57% USD/AUD 0.773 0.010 +1.36% +0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anand Basu)