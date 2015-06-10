* Wheat continues rally fuelled by U.S. rain * Corn, soy steady, traders eye USDA report * Coming up: USDA world supply, demand report at 1600 GMT (Writes through after start of European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Manolo Serapio Jr HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, June 10 Chicago wheat futures rose again on Wednesday, remaining near a two-month high amid fears rain in the United States may damage the crop just as the U.S. wheat harvest gets underway. Corn and soybeans were little changed, moving in and out of positive territory before the monthly world supply and demand estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) later on Wednesday. "Rain falling as the U.S. harvest is starting is supporting wheat today," said Stefan Vogel, head of agricultural commodity markets research at Rabobank. "This is precisely the time when U.S. wheat farmers do not want rain." Chicago Board of Trade July wheat was up 0.6 percent at $5.35-1/2 a bushel at 1037 GMT, just below Tuesday's peak of $5.37-1/4, its highest since Apr.6. July corn was down 0.1 percent at $3.64-1/2 per bushel and July soybeans rose 0.08 percent to $9.52-1/4. Wheat has rallied around 12 percent this month on concern torrential rain last month in key wheat producers Oklahoma and Texas could damage crop quality. Showers are forecast to return to the southern U.S. Plains on Friday and continue into next week, the Commodity Weather Group said. The rain would come as wheat is in a vulnerable ripe stage just as countless thousands of harvesters are about to roll on to fields. Investors were also squaring positions ahead of the USDA monthly world supply and demand report. Analysts expect the USDA to raise estimates for wheat and corn stocks and reduce its supply outlook for soybeans for the 2014/15 season, a Reuters poll found. "Concern about U.S. wheat quality is underpinning the market," Vogel said. "I suspect the USDA reports today could be a non-event and afterwards market attention is likely to return to the U.S. weather." Worry about rain was also underpinning soybeans and corn. "The U.S. rain may also mean that the sometimes exorbitant private forecasts of U.S. soybean sown area may not be reached, but we still think that USDA's soybean area forecast will be exceeded," Vogel said. "But good soil moisture levels will be positive for yields in the U.S. soybean crop. Past experience has shown that a reduction in U.S. soybean area can be compensated by higher yields." U.S. Midwest rain may prevent some farmers replanting damaged corn, he said, but the sown area for corn is not the vital issue and rain would also be positive for corn yields. Grains prices at 1037 GMT: Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 535.50 3.25 +0.61% +1.42% 498.51 70 CBOT corn 364.75 -0.25 -0.07% -0.14% 361.44 59 CBOT soy 952.25 0.75 +0.08% +0.85% 952.30 60 CBOT rice $9.99 $0.00 +0.05% +0.40% $9.76 68 WTI crude $61.46 $1.32 +2.19% +5.71% $59.45 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.1312 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Manolo Serapio; Editing by David Holmes)