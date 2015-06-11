SINGAPORE, June 11 Chicago wheat was little
changed early on Thursday after tumbling more than 3 percent in
the prior session in its sharpest slide in two weeks, as the
U.S. boosted its supply outlook following heavy rains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
was nearly flat at $5.13-3/4 a bushel. It fell 3.5 percent
overnight after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said heavy
rains across the southern and central U.S. Plains throughout May
boosted wheat production in that area.
* The USDA forecast winter wheat production at 1.505 billion
bushels, up 33 million bushels from the outlook it issued last
month. It raised its average yield outlook to 44.5 bushels per
acre from 43.5 bushels per acre. In Kansas, the largest
production state for winter wheat, the average yield was raised
by 5 bushels to 37 bushels per acre.
* Worries that the rains would hit quality of the hard red
winter wheat crop had fueled a rally in wheat, gaining as much
as 12 percent this month, before Wednesday's drop pared that
increase to below 8 percent.
* CBOT July corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.58-1/4 per
bushel after dropping more than 2 percent overnight. Soybeans
edged up 0.2 percent to $9.51-1/2 a bushel.
* Citing reduced ethanol production, USDA raised its 2015/16
ending stocks estimate for corn to 1.771 billion bushels from
1.746 billion bushels and its 2014/15 ending stocks view to
1.876 billion bushels from 1.851 billion bushels.
* Soybean ending stocks for the 2015/16 marketing year were
cut by 25 million bushels to 475 million bushels. For 2014/15,
USDA cut soy end stocks to 330 million bushels from 350 million
bushels.
* French grain companies and agronomists are pushing farmers
to rethink fertiliser use and choice of seed in an effort to
halt a drop in wheat protein that has left the EU's top producer
struggling to meet buyers' quality requirements.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks gained after seeing Wall Street shares halt
their selloff, while the New Zealand dollar tumbled to a
five-year low after the Reserve Bank cut its overnight cash
rate.
