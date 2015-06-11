SINGAPORE, June 11 Chicago wheat was little changed early on Thursday after tumbling more than 3 percent in the prior session in its sharpest slide in two weeks, as the U.S. boosted its supply outlook following heavy rains. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was nearly flat at $5.13-3/4 a bushel. It fell 3.5 percent overnight after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said heavy rains across the southern and central U.S. Plains throughout May boosted wheat production in that area. * The USDA forecast winter wheat production at 1.505 billion bushels, up 33 million bushels from the outlook it issued last month. It raised its average yield outlook to 44.5 bushels per acre from 43.5 bushels per acre. In Kansas, the largest production state for winter wheat, the average yield was raised by 5 bushels to 37 bushels per acre. * Worries that the rains would hit quality of the hard red winter wheat crop had fueled a rally in wheat, gaining as much as 12 percent this month, before Wednesday's drop pared that increase to below 8 percent. * CBOT July corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.58-1/4 per bushel after dropping more than 2 percent overnight. Soybeans edged up 0.2 percent to $9.51-1/2 a bushel. * Citing reduced ethanol production, USDA raised its 2015/16 ending stocks estimate for corn to 1.771 billion bushels from 1.746 billion bushels and its 2014/15 ending stocks view to 1.876 billion bushels from 1.851 billion bushels. * Soybean ending stocks for the 2015/16 marketing year were cut by 25 million bushels to 475 million bushels. For 2014/15, USDA cut soy end stocks to 330 million bushels from 350 million bushels. * French grain companies and agronomists are pushing farmers to rethink fertiliser use and choice of seed in an effort to halt a drop in wheat protein that has left the EU's top producer struggling to meet buyers' quality requirements. MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks gained after seeing Wall Street shares halt their selloff, while the New Zealand dollar tumbled to a five-year low after the Reserve Bank cut its overnight cash rate. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output May 0530 China Retail sales May 0530 China Urban investment May 1230 U.S. Import prices May 1230 U.S. Export prices May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Retail sales May 1400 U.S. Business inventories Apr Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 513.75 0.25 +0.05% -2.70% 497.78 52 CBOT corn 358.25 1.00 +0.28% -1.92% 361.23 46 CBOT soy 951.50 2.00 +0.21% +0.77% 952.28 59 CBOT rice $9.90 $0.03 +0.30% -0.45% $9.76 59 WTI crude $61.10 -$0.33 -0.54% +1.60% $59.54 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 -$0.002 -0.19% +0.17% USD/AUD 0.771 -0.004 -0.57% +0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)