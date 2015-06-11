* USDA says heavy rains boosted wheat output in U.S. Plains

* Quality risk seen in U.S., dryness a worry elsewhere

* USDA raises corn end stocks estimate, cuts soybeans (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Manolo Serapio Jr

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 11 Chicago wheat extended losses on Thursday after tumbling more than 3 percent in the prior session as an increased supply outlook from the U.S. government outweighed concern over weather in the United States and other major producing countries.

An international tender being held by Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, also put attention back on a lack of competitiveness for U.S. wheat versus European and Black Sea origins.

Corn edged up after losing more than 2 percent on Wednesday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its stocks forecast for the cereal. Soybeans also ticked higher.

Subdued grain markets were awaiting weekly U.S. export sales figures at 1230 GMT, while elsewhere investors were awaiting U.S. retail sales data that will give another sign of the strength of U.S. economic growth.

Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.6 percent at $5.10-1/4 a bushel by 1139 GMT, after closing down 3.5 percent on Wednesday.

"The reality of high U.S. stocks provided a jolt to the market that has become more focussed on potential for weather related crop downgrades and losses," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

In a monthly supply-and-demand report for grains and oilseeds, the USDA forecast U.S. winter wheat output at 1.505 billion bushels, up 33 million bushels from its estimate last month, leading it to raise 2015/16 domestic ending stocks to 814 million bushels, up from 793 million in May.

But analysts said weather worries that had driven a 12 percent rally in Chicago wheat earlier this month could quickly come back to the fore.

"U.S. 2015/16 wheat production was revised up given that recent rains have increased yields. However, absolute volumes are currently not the key issue, as ongoing rains are raising quality concerns," Rabobank analysts said in a note.

Wheat markets are also monitoring dry conditions in Canada, Russia, western Europe and Australia, all major export zones.

CBOT July corn was up 0.4 percent to $3.58-3/4 per bushel, putting a halt to Wednesday's losses. July soybeans inched up a quarter of a cent to $9.49-3/4 a bushel, after holding up better than wheat and corn in the previous session.

Citing reduced ethanol production, USDA raised its 2015/16 ending stocks estimate for corn to 1.771 billion bushels from 1.746 billion bushels and its 2014/15 ending stocks view to 1.876 billion bushels from 1.851 billion bushels.

But it cut soybean ending stocks for the 2015/16 marketing year by 25 million bushels to 475 million bushels. For 2014/15, USDA also trimmed soy stocks to 330 million bushels from 350 million bushels.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair and David Evans)