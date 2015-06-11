* USDA says heavy rains boosted wheat output in U.S. Plains
* Quality risk seen in U.S., dryness a worry elsewhere
* USDA raises corn end stocks estimate, cuts soybeans
PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 11 Chicago wheat extended
losses on Thursday after tumbling more than 3 percent in the
prior session as an increased supply outlook from the U.S.
government outweighed concern over weather in the United States
and other major producing countries.
An international tender being held by Egypt, the world's
largest wheat importer, also put attention back on a lack of
competitiveness for U.S. wheat versus European and Black Sea
origins.
Corn edged up after losing more than 2 percent on Wednesday
when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its stocks
forecast for the cereal. Soybeans also ticked higher.
Subdued grain markets were awaiting weekly U.S. export sales
figures at 1230 GMT, while elsewhere investors were awaiting
U.S. retail sales data that will give another sign of the
strength of U.S. economic growth.
Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
was down 0.6 percent at $5.10-1/4 a bushel by 1139 GMT, after
closing down 3.5 percent on Wednesday.
"The reality of high U.S. stocks provided a jolt to the
market that has become more focussed on potential for weather
related crop downgrades and losses," Commonwealth Bank of
Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.
In a monthly supply-and-demand report for grains and
oilseeds, the USDA forecast U.S. winter wheat output at 1.505
billion bushels, up 33 million bushels from its estimate last
month, leading it to raise 2015/16 domestic ending stocks to
814 million bushels, up from 793 million in May.
But analysts said weather worries that had driven a 12
percent rally in Chicago wheat earlier this month could quickly
come back to the fore.
"U.S. 2015/16 wheat production was revised up given that
recent rains have increased yields. However, absolute volumes
are currently not the key issue, as ongoing rains are raising
quality concerns," Rabobank analysts said in a note.
Wheat markets are also monitoring dry conditions in Canada,
Russia, western Europe and Australia, all major export zones.
CBOT July corn was up 0.4 percent to $3.58-3/4 per
bushel, putting a halt to Wednesday's losses. July soybeans
inched up a quarter of a cent to $9.49-3/4 a bushel, after
holding up better than wheat and corn in the previous session.
Citing reduced ethanol production, USDA raised its 2015/16
ending stocks estimate for corn to 1.771 billion bushels from
1.746 billion bushels and its 2014/15 ending stocks view to
1.876 billion bushels from 1.851 billion bushels.
But it cut soybean ending stocks for the 2015/16 marketing
year by 25 million bushels to 475 million bushels. For 2014/15,
USDA also trimmed soy stocks to 330 million bushels from 350
million bushels.
