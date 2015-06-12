SINGAPORE, June 12 Chicago wheat futures traded
near their lowest level in more than a week on Friday, having
surrendered recent sharp gains amid plentiful global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
was up 0.2 percent at $5.05-1/4 per bushel by 0045 GMT,
not far above Thursday's low of $5.02-1/2, its weakest since
June 2.
* Wheat dropped from Wednesday's two-month high after the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said heavy rains in the southern
and central U.S. Plains boosted crop yields, dousing concern
over the quality of the winter wheat crop that fueled this
month's rally. Front-month wheat has lost 2.3 percent this
week after rising more than 8 percent last week.
* Egypt, the world's top wheat importer bought 60,000 tonnes
of Russian wheat at a tender, in another indication of how tough
it's become to sell U.S. cargoes overseas. Egypt is seeking to
buy more wheat from global suppliers for shipment on July 11-20.
* CBOT corn eased 0.2 percent to $3.55-3/4 a bushel,
also near a one-week low. Soybeans rose 0.3 percent to
$9.43 a bushel.
* Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab raised its
overall 2014/15 corn forecast to 80.21 million tonnes from 78.59
million tonnes seen last month and also lifted its forecast of
the now harvested soybean crop to 96.04 million tonnes.
* A U.S. weather forecaster warned the El Nino weather
pattern that can cause droughts in Asia and heavy rains in the
Americas will likely last into next year, longer than previously
expected and potentially roiling crops and commodity prices.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar clung to modest gains, having drifted higher on
fresh evidence that the U.S. economy was gaining momentum, while
a setback in the Greek debt talks put the euro on the defensive.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Wholesale price index May
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Apr
1230 U.S. Producer prices final May
1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Jun
Grains prices at 0045 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 505.25 1.00 +0.20% -5.07% 498.50 47
CBOT corn 355.75 -0.75 -0.21% -2.53% 360.79 41
CBOT soy 943.00 3.00 +0.32% -0.89% 950.71 51
CBOT rice $9.72 -$0.08 -0.82% -2.66% $9.73 45
WTI crude $60.51 -$0.26 -0.43% -1.50% $59.56 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.125 -$0.007 -0.65% -0.29%
USD/AUD 0.775 -0.001 -0.15% +0.77%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)