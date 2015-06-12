SINGAPORE, June 12 Chicago wheat futures traded near their lowest level in more than a week on Friday, having surrendered recent sharp gains amid plentiful global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.2 percent at $5.05-1/4 per bushel by 0045 GMT, not far above Thursday's low of $5.02-1/2, its weakest since June 2. * Wheat dropped from Wednesday's two-month high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said heavy rains in the southern and central U.S. Plains boosted crop yields, dousing concern over the quality of the winter wheat crop that fueled this month's rally. Front-month wheat has lost 2.3 percent this week after rising more than 8 percent last week. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer bought 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at a tender, in another indication of how tough it's become to sell U.S. cargoes overseas. Egypt is seeking to buy more wheat from global suppliers for shipment on July 11-20. * CBOT corn eased 0.2 percent to $3.55-3/4 a bushel, also near a one-week low. Soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.43 a bushel. * Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab raised its overall 2014/15 corn forecast to 80.21 million tonnes from 78.59 million tonnes seen last month and also lifted its forecast of the now harvested soybean crop to 96.04 million tonnes. * A U.S. weather forecaster warned the El Nino weather pattern that can cause droughts in Asia and heavy rains in the Americas will likely last into next year, longer than previously expected and potentially roiling crops and commodity prices. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar clung to modest gains, having drifted higher on fresh evidence that the U.S. economy was gaining momentum, while a setback in the Greek debt talks put the euro on the defensive. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index May 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Apr 1230 U.S. Producer prices final May 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Jun Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 505.25 1.00 +0.20% -5.07% 498.50 47 CBOT corn 355.75 -0.75 -0.21% -2.53% 360.79 41 CBOT soy 943.00 3.00 +0.32% -0.89% 950.71 51 CBOT rice $9.72 -$0.08 -0.82% -2.66% $9.73 45 WTI crude $60.51 -$0.26 -0.43% -1.50% $59.56 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 -$0.007 -0.65% -0.29% USD/AUD 0.775 -0.001 -0.15% +0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)