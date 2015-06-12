* Wheat down on week after 8 pct rally last week * Corn and soybeans also down to one-week lows (Updates prices, milestone for wheat) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 12 Chicago wheat futures fell to their lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks on Friday, surrendering more gains from a recent rally amid plentiful global supplies. Wheat slid from Wednesday's two-month high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said heavy rain in the southern and central U.S. Plains had boosted crop yields, despite concern over winter wheat quality that had fuelled this month's spike. Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.6 percent at $5.01 per bushel by 0701 GMT, after earlier touching $5.00-1/2, its weakest since June 2. Front-month wheat has lost nearly 3 percent this week after rising more than 8 percent last week, its largest gain since November. Global supplies remain high and demand for U.S. wheat is weak at current price levels, said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia. "To find a supply side issue for wheat right now is tough. Yes, there's a potential quality story in the U.S., but at this stage it's not enough to tighten the balance sheet," he said. "U.S. wheat in most classes is overpriced to win any new export business." Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, bought 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat for shipment on July 11-20 at a tender, another indication of how tough it's become to sell U.S. cargoes overseas. And Egypt is seeking to buy more wheat from global suppliers for the same period. The losses in wheat pulled corn and soybeans down to near their lowest in about a week. CBOT corn eased 0.5 percent to $3.54-3/4 a bushel and is down for the third week in four. Soybeans dropped 0.6 percent to $9.34 a bushel. Brazil's government crop supply agency, Conab, raised its 2014/15 corn forecast to 80.21 million tonnes from the 78.59 million seen last month. It also lifted its estimate of the now-harvested soybean crop to 96.04 million tonnes from 95.07 million. A U.S. weather forecaster warned the El Nino weather pattern that can cause drought in Asia and heavy rain in the Americas will likely last into 2016, longer than previously expected and potentially roiling crops and commodity prices. Grains prices at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.00 -3.25 -0.64% -5.87% 498.36 44 CBOT corn 354.75 -1.75 -0.49% -2.81% 360.76 40 CBOT soy 934.00 -6.00 -0.64% -1.84% 950.41 42 CBOT rice $9.71 -$0.08 -0.87% -2.71% $9.73 45 WTI crude $60.19 -$0.58 -0.95% -2.02% $59.54 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.123 -$0.010 -0.85% -0.49% USD/AUD 0.773 -0.003 -0.41% +0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Alan Raybould)