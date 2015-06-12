* Stronger dollar adds to downward pressure on prices
* China seen likely to cut corn support price
(Adds quotes, updates prices)
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, June 12 Chicago wheat futures fell to
their lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks on Friday, surrendering more
gains from a recent rally, weighed down by plentiful supplies
and slow export sales.
Corn and soybean prices also eased with a stronger dollar
also contributing to the downward pressure on prices.
Wheat slid from Wednesday's two-month high after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said heavy rain in the southern and
central U.S. Plains had boosted crop yields, despite concern
over winter wheat quality that had fuelled this month's spike.
Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
was down 0.3 percent at $5.02-3/4 per bushel by 1058 GMT, after
earlier touching $5.00-1/2, its weakest since June 2.
Global supplies remain high and demand for U.S. wheat is
weak at current price levels, said Brett Cooper, senior manager
for markets at FCStone Australia.
"To find a supply side issue for wheat right now is tough.
Yes, there's a potential quality story in the U.S., but at this
stage it's not enough to tighten the balance sheet," he said.
"U.S. wheat in most classes is overpriced to win any new
export business."
Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, bought 60,000 tonnes
of Russian wheat for shipment on July 11-20 at a tender, another
indication of how tough it has become to sell U.S. cargoes
overseas. And Egypt is seeking to buy more wheat from global
suppliers for the same period.
September milling wheat in Paris was down 1.50 euros
or 0.8 percent at 178.75 euros a tonne.
CBOT July corn was off 0.6 percent at $3.54-1/4 a
bushel.
Dealers said supplies remained ample and there remained the
prospect of a large U.S. crop this year, albeit slightly below
last season's record level.
"Weather forecasters continue to expect a mostly helpful
outlook for U.S. corn crops other than in the corn belt's south
western corner where continuing problems with excess moisture
are likely to prevent a little planting," Commonwealth Bank of
Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a market note.
Dealers said corn and soybean prices were also weighed by
news on Thursday that Brazilian's crop supply agency Conab had
raised its 2014/15 estimates for both crops.
China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, is likely
to cut the government support price for the 2015/16 harvest to
encourage greater use of domestic grain and bring down the
volume of cheap imports, industry sources said.
CBOT soybean prices were also lower with July off 0.2
percent at $9.38-1/4 a bushel.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore,
editing by David Evans)