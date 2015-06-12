* Stronger dollar adds to downward pressure on prices

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, June 12 Chicago wheat futures fell to their lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks on Friday, surrendering more gains from a recent rally, weighed down by plentiful supplies and slow export sales.

Corn and soybean prices also eased with a stronger dollar also contributing to the downward pressure on prices.

Wheat slid from Wednesday's two-month high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said heavy rain in the southern and central U.S. Plains had boosted crop yields, despite concern over winter wheat quality that had fuelled this month's spike.

Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.3 percent at $5.02-3/4 per bushel by 1058 GMT, after earlier touching $5.00-1/2, its weakest since June 2.

Global supplies remain high and demand for U.S. wheat is weak at current price levels, said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia.

"To find a supply side issue for wheat right now is tough. Yes, there's a potential quality story in the U.S., but at this stage it's not enough to tighten the balance sheet," he said.

"U.S. wheat in most classes is overpriced to win any new export business."

Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, bought 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat for shipment on July 11-20 at a tender, another indication of how tough it has become to sell U.S. cargoes overseas. And Egypt is seeking to buy more wheat from global suppliers for the same period.

September milling wheat in Paris was down 1.50 euros or 0.8 percent at 178.75 euros a tonne.

CBOT July corn was off 0.6 percent at $3.54-1/4 a bushel.

Dealers said supplies remained ample and there remained the prospect of a large U.S. crop this year, albeit slightly below last season's record level.

"Weather forecasters continue to expect a mostly helpful outlook for U.S. corn crops other than in the corn belt's south western corner where continuing problems with excess moisture are likely to prevent a little planting," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a market note.

Dealers said corn and soybean prices were also weighed by news on Thursday that Brazilian's crop supply agency Conab had raised its 2014/15 estimates for both crops.

China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, is likely to cut the government support price for the 2015/16 harvest to encourage greater use of domestic grain and bring down the volume of cheap imports, industry sources said.

CBOT soybean prices were also lower with July off 0.2 percent at $9.38-1/4 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore, editing by David Evans)