* High U.S. stocks pushed wheat off 2-month high last week * Corn also down to 2-week trough (Adds China's corn subsidy scheme, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 15 Chicago wheat futures fell more than 1 percent to their lowest level in two weeks on Monday, reflecting concern over high supply and weak demand for U.S. cargoes. Wheat lost 2.6 percent last week, dropping from a two-month high on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its production estimate for the winter wheat crop as well as overall U.S. ending stocks for 2015/16. Heavy rain last month in the central and southern U.S. Plains boosted production in the area, the USDA said, despite concern over the quality of the crop. "The burden of stocks is more in the U.S. than elsewhere so the chances are that it will continue to weigh on U.S. futures prices," said Tobin Gorey, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Wheat for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade fell as far as $4.98 a bushel, its lowest since June 2. It was down 1 percent at $4.98-1/2 by 0612 GMT. Gorey said weather forecasts suggested more rain on U.S. hard red winter wheat areas next week followed by a drier weather pattern. "Crops need to realise that drier pattern otherwise further declines in wheat quality are likely," he said. Demand for U.S. wheat overseas remained weak. Egypt, the world's top wheat buyer, last week bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender for July 11-20 shipment. The country said its strategic wheat reserves would last until early January. Corn and soybeans tracked the weakness in wheat, with corn hitting a two-week trough of $3.51-1/2 a bushel. It last traded down 0.4 percent at $3.51-3/4. Soybeans declined half a percent to $9.35-3/4 per bushel. China's Heilongjiang province, the country's top corn producing region in the northeast, will again increase subsidies to local corn processors to help the loss-making industry and encourage more use of domestic corn. Beijing's stockpiling scheme, aimed at boosting rural incomes, has pushed domestic corn prices <0#ASCORN-CN> more than 30 percent above global prices in the past year, leaving millions of tonnes in stocks and driving up imports of cheap corn and substitutes including cassava and sorghum. Grains prices at 0612 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 498.50 -5.25 -1.04% -1.14% 500.28 44 CBOT corn 351.75 -1.25 -0.35% -1.33% 360.00 35 CBOT soy 935.75 -4.25 -0.45% -0.45% 948.44 41 CBOT rice $9.65 -$0.03 -0.31% -1.48% $9.70 42 WTI crude $59.76 -$0.20 -0.33% -1.66% $59.56 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 -$0.006 -0.57% -0.47% USD/AUD 0.771 -0.001 -0.12% -0.50% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and Alan Raybould)