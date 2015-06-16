SINGAPORE, June 16 Chicago soybean futures rose
early on Tuesday after heavy rains hit the condition of the U.S.
crop and the planting pace fell behind the historical average.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Soybeans for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade
were up half a percent at $9.42-3/4 per bushel by 0029
GMT, recovering from Monday's two-week low of $9.30-1/4.
* The soybean crop was rated 67 percent good to excellent,
down from 69 percent last week following rains in the U.S.
Midwest and southern Plains, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
* Overall, 87 percent of the soy crop was planted, up from
79 percent the week before but still behind the five-year
average of 90 percent by mid-June. Kansas and Missouri, hit hard
by early summer storms which have brought several inches of rain
to both states, lag the nation. In Kansas, just 57 percent of
soybeans were planted as of Sunday and Missouri was only 42
percent seeded.
* CBOT corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.49-1/4 a bushel
with crop conditions in the top 18 states 73 percent good to
excellent as of Sunday, down 1 point from the week before.
* Wheat was little changed at $4.89 a bushel, after
falling as much as 3.5 percent to a two-week trough of $4.86
overnight.
* U.S. winter wheat conditions were 43 percent good to
excellent, unchanged from the previous week, although the winter
wheat harvest was 11 percent complete, about half the normal
pace.
* Australia revised down its forecast production levels for
most of its main agricultural commodities in fiscal 2015/16 as
an El Nino weather phenomenon grips the country and dries out
farmland.
* Light rains sprinkled Western Canada's crops and pastures
during the weekend, but amounts fell well short of what is
needed to remedy dry conditions that have stunted growth.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks were subdued as financial markets braced for
the possibility of Greece defaulting on its debt, while a
two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary
committee starting later in the session also counselled caution.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun
0900 Euro zone Employment Q1
1230 U.S. Housing starts May
1230 U.S. Building permits May
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
Grains prices at 0029 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 489.00 -0.25 -0.05% -2.93% 500.51 38
CBOT corn 349.25 1.00 +0.29% -1.06% 359.48 33
CBOT soy 942.75 5.00 +0.53% +0.29% 947.39 48
CBOT rice $9.75 -$0.03 -0.26% +0.72% $9.69 50
WTI crude $59.56 $0.04 +0.07% -0.67% $59.57 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.127 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.03%
USD/AUD 0.775 -0.001 -0.10% +0.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)