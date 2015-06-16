SINGAPORE, June 16 Chicago soybean futures rose early on Tuesday after heavy rains hit the condition of the U.S. crop and the planting pace fell behind the historical average. FUNDAMENTALS * Soybeans for July delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade were up half a percent at $9.42-3/4 per bushel by 0029 GMT, recovering from Monday's two-week low of $9.30-1/4. * The soybean crop was rated 67 percent good to excellent, down from 69 percent last week following rains in the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Overall, 87 percent of the soy crop was planted, up from 79 percent the week before but still behind the five-year average of 90 percent by mid-June. Kansas and Missouri, hit hard by early summer storms which have brought several inches of rain to both states, lag the nation. In Kansas, just 57 percent of soybeans were planted as of Sunday and Missouri was only 42 percent seeded. * CBOT corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.49-1/4 a bushel with crop conditions in the top 18 states 73 percent good to excellent as of Sunday, down 1 point from the week before. * Wheat was little changed at $4.89 a bushel, after falling as much as 3.5 percent to a two-week trough of $4.86 overnight. * U.S. winter wheat conditions were 43 percent good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week, although the winter wheat harvest was 11 percent complete, about half the normal pace. * Australia revised down its forecast production levels for most of its main agricultural commodities in fiscal 2015/16 as an El Nino weather phenomenon grips the country and dries out farmland. * Light rains sprinkled Western Canada's crops and pastures during the weekend, but amounts fell well short of what is needed to remedy dry conditions that have stunted growth. MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks were subdued as financial markets braced for the possibility of Greece defaulting on its debt, while a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary committee starting later in the session also counselled caution. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jun 0900 Euro zone Employment Q1 1230 U.S. Housing starts May 1230 U.S. Building permits May Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 489.00 -0.25 -0.05% -2.93% 500.51 38 CBOT corn 349.25 1.00 +0.29% -1.06% 359.48 33 CBOT soy 942.75 5.00 +0.53% +0.29% 947.39 48 CBOT rice $9.75 -$0.03 -0.26% +0.72% $9.69 50 WTI crude $59.56 $0.04 +0.07% -0.67% $59.57 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.03% USD/AUD 0.775 -0.001 -0.10% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)