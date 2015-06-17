SINGAPORE, June 17 Chicago soybean futures hovered near one-month highs early on Wednesday after rallying more than 2 percent overnight on worries over U.S. crop conditions and the slower planting pace. FUNDAMENTALS * Front-month soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1 percent at $9.58-1/2 a bushel by 0038 GMT, just off a session high of $9.59. The contract peaked at the same level on Tuesday, which was its highest since May 18. * Soy got a boost from Monday's U.S. crop conditions report that said the soybean crop was rated 67 percent good to excellent, down from 69 percent last week following rains in the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains. Overall, 87 percent of the soy crop was planted, up from 79 percent the week before but still behind the five-year average of 90 percent by mid-June. * New-crop November soybeans were also little changed at $9.28-1/4 per bushel after climbing 2.6 percent overnight. * Higher interest rates and a more selective credit market should lead Brazilian farmers to reduce the area planted with soy for the first time in nearly a decade, according to local consultancy Agroconsult. * CBOT July wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.89-3/4 a bushel, snapping a five-day losing run. Corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.55 a bushel. * France's higher quality wheat harvest this year should allow it to win back exports of quality bread-making grain, but the European Union's top producer faces familiar tough competition in a well-supplied global market. * Russian wheat prices were flat last week as bright crop prospects were not enough to outweigh concerns over a new wheat export tax effective from July 1, analysts said. MARKETS NEWS * The euro was held hostage by the crisis in Greece while the dollar held firm after solid U.S. housing data bolstered the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve starting rate hikes as early as in September. Asian shares inched higher. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices final May 1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement 1830 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 489.75 1.00 +0.20% -2.78% 500.53 40 CBOT corn 355.00 1.00 +0.28% +0.57% 359.68 48 CBOT soy 958.50 1.00 +0.10% +1.97% 947.92 63 CBOT rice $9.79 -$0.02 -0.15% +1.08% $9.69 52 WTI crude $60.00 $0.03 +0.05% +0.81% $59.57 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.124 -$0.004 -0.36% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.774 -0.002 -0.30% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)