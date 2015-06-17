* Soy has risen nearly 5 pct from May low * Rally fuelled by crop ratings cut this week * Wheat ends five-day losing streak (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, June 17 Chicago soybean futures jumped to a five-week peak on Wednesday, adding to sharp gains in the previous session, amid worries over U.S. crop conditions and a slower pace of planting. A cut in U.S. crop ratings released this week followed heavy rains in the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains and boosted prices of new-crop soybeans. Corn and wheat also gained. Front-month soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade were up nearly 1 percent at $9.65-3/4 a bushel by 0559 GMT, after hitting a session high of $9.66-1/2. The contract rose 2.1 percent on Tuesday. Monday's U.S. crop conditions report showed that the soybean crop was rated 67 percent good to excellent, down from 69 percent the prior week. Overall, 87 percent of the soy crop was planted, up from 79 percent the week before but still behind the five-year average of 90 percent by mid-June. New-crop November soybeans rose 0.9 percent to $9.36-1/4 per bushel after climbing 2.6 percent overnight. "If rating drops again next week that means the damage could be more severe and planting is not really progressing well," said Avtar Sandu, senior manager at Phillip Futures. "It will especially affect the new crop." High global supplies have pulled down the price of soybeans to a seven-month low of $9.20-1/2 in May. But worries are emerging over production, including in major grower Brazil. Higher interest rates and a more selective credit market should lead Brazilian farmers to reduce the area planted with soy for the first time in nearly a decade, according to local consultancy Agroconsult. CBOT July corn climbed 0.7 percent to $3.56-1/2 a bushel, adding to a 1.7-percent gain on Tuesday, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture also lowering corn crop ratings. Wheat rose 0.7 percent to $4.92 a bushel, snapping a five-day losing run. While Tropical Storm Bill is expected to drop large amounts of rain on some wheat crops in Oklahoma, Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said "it is unlikely to be widespread enough to prompt new market concerns about production." Bill has weakened to a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center. Wheat rallied to a two-month high last week on worries the rains would hit the quality of the U.S. winter wheat crop, but has since drifted lower after the USDA raised its production estimates. Grains prices at 0559 GMT (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies and Prateek Chatterjee)