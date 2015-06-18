SYDNEY, June 18 U.S. soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, edging down from a five-week high, although concerns over potentially lower U.S. production provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.67-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.2 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a five-week high of $9.72 a bushel. * July corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.58-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-week top. * July wheat was little changed at $4.91-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * Soybeans underpinned by concerns that rains will prevent some U.S. farmers from sowing all intended acreage. * Corn crops may be damaged by heavy rains, analysts said. * The rains in the Midwest would likely delay the harvest of the soft red winter wheat crop. MARKET NEWS * The dollar dropped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that interest rate increases may start later than many have anticipated and trimmed its U.S. economic forecasts. * Brent crude edged up and U.S. crude eased on Wednesday in volatile trading as both contracts trimmed losses after the Federal Reserve left the outlook for interest rate increases uncertain, brokers and analysts said. * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher following a choppy session Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is likely strong enough to withstand an interest rate hike later this year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices May 0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q1 1230 U.S. Consumer prices May 1230 U.S. Current account Q1 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Leading index May 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jun Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 491.50 0.25 +0.05% +0.56% 501.73 41 CBOT corn 358.50 -0.75 -0.21% +1.27% 359.25 53 CBOT soy 967.75 -1.25 -0.13% +1.07% 946.87 66 CBOT rice $9.73 $0.00 +0.00% -0.71% $9.68 48 WTI crude $59.76 -$0.16 -0.27% -0.35% $59.53 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.003 +0.26% +1.06% USD/AUD 0.773 -0.001 -0.13% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)