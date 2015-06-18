(Corrects to fix table formatting) * Soybeans fall for first time in three sessions * Corn slides but weather concerns cap losses, wheat drops By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 18 U.S. soybeans fell on Thursday, edging down from a five-week high touched in the previous session, but forecasts for potential unfavourable weather across key growing regions curbed losses. Corn dropped for the first time in three sessions, while wheat also eased. Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans futures declined 0.62 percent to $9.63 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent in the previous session when the oilseed hit its highest since May 12 at $9.72 a bushel. "The weather has not been favourable, planting has been delayed and there are still questions about whether the area planted will be reduced," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Soybeans rallied more than 3 percent in the previous two sessions on fears that widespread rains across key growing regions in the United States would prevent farmers from sowing all their intended acreage. The rains have already delayed planting, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows, with 87 percent of the U.S. soybean crop planted by mid-June, behind the five-year average of 90 percent. The soybean crop was rated 67 percent good to excellent, down from 69 percent last week following rains in the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains, the USDA said. July corn fell 0.77 percent to $3.56-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-week top. Traders said that the excessive rains may also be hurting the health of the corn, fostering conditions for disease and washing some fertilizer from the soil. July wheat fell 0.61 percent to $4.88-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday. Analysts noted that rains in the Midwest would likely delay the harvest of the soft red winter wheat crop. Grains prices at 0729 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 488.25 -3.00 -0.61% -0.10% 501.63 39 CBOT corn 356.50 -2.75 -0.77% +0.71% 359.18 49 CBOT soy 963.00 -6.00 -0.62% +0.57% 946.71 61 CBOT rice $9.73 -$0.01 -0.05% -0.77% $9.68 47 WTI crude $59.55 -$0.37 -0.62% -0.70% $59.52 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.136 $0.002 +0.19% +0.99% USD/AUD 0.775 0.001 +0.09% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford and Prateek Chatterjee)