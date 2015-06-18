* Soybeans fall for first time in three sessions

* Wet weather worries, dollar fall underpin crop prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, June 18 Chicago soybean futures eased on Thursday from a five-week high, but risks from rain in key U.S. growing regions kept the market underpinned. Corn edged lower after two sessions of gains, while wheat inched higher.

Heavy rain has disrupted soybean planting and wheat harvesting, as well as raising risks for corn crop development, giving impetus to grain markets this month.

A drop in the dollar index on Thursday to a one-month low after the U.S. Federal Reserve avoided giving a clear signal on when it will raise rates, also lent support to grain futures, although traders were awaiting weekly export sales at 1230 GMT to assess the competitiveness of U.S. crops.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans futures declined 0.5 percent to $9.64-1/4 a bushel by 1157 GMT, having closed up 1.2 percent in the previous session when the oilseed hit its highest since May 12 at $9.72 a bushel.

"The weather has not been favourable, planting has been delayed and there are still questions about whether the area planted will be reduced," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

Soybeans rallied more than 3 percent in the previous two sessions on fears that widespread rains across key growing regions in the United States would prevent farmers from sowing all their intended acreage.

The rains have already delayed planting and lowered crop ratings, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows.

CBOT July corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.58 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-week high. July wheat added a quarter of a cent to $4.91-1/4 a bushel.

Analysts say the excessive rains may also be hurting the health of the corn, fostering conditions for disease and washing some fertilizer from the soil, while also disrupting the ongoing wheat harvest.

"The heavy rainfall could prevent the already soaked fields from drying out, delay the winter wheat harvest and cause further deterioration of crop quality," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Drier weather forecast in the coming days in the southern Plains could help the harvest progress but rain linked to the tail end of Tropical Storm Bill could have an adverse impact on soft red wheat areas ahead of harvesting, analysts said. (Editing by David Clarke)