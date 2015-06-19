SYDNEY, June 19 U.S. soybean prices fell for the first time in four sessions on Friday, but the oilseed was poised to record its biggest weekly gain in five months on worries wet weather could curb U.S. output. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans are up nearly 4 percent for the week, their biggest seven-day gain in more than five months. They are near five-week highs. * July corn has climbed more than 1 percent this week, recouping half its losses from the week before. * July wheat has dropped more than 3 percent this week, extending two-week losses to nearly 6 percent. * Worries that wet weather across key U.S. growing regions will prevent farmers from completing their intended planting have supported soy prices. * Dry weather is forecast for the coming days, potentially too late for soybeans but easing concerns about the condition of the corn crop and accelerating the harvest of the U.S. wheat crop. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was at a fresh one-month low against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, as tame U.S. inflation data added to uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates. * Oil prices dipped slightly on Friday as the U.S. dollar edged up from its overnight lows, while forecast higher production by U.S. shale oil producers this year added to lingering worries over demand. * The Nasdaq Composite on Thursday erased its last standing milestone from the dot-com era as it set a record intraday high, with stocks on Wall Street in rally mode boosted by strong economic data. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices May 0800 Euro zone Current account Apr Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 487.50 -0.50 -0.10% -0.76% 502.11 37 CBOT corn 357.00 -1.00 -0.28% -0.63% 359.08 50 CBOT soy 976.00 -1.75 -0.18% +0.72% 947.23 70 CBOT rice $9.67 -$0.15 -1.48% -0.62% $9.68 43 WTI crude $60.35 -$0.10 -0.17% +0.72% $59.60 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.138 $0.002 +0.15% +0.35% USD/AUD 0.779 -0.001 -0.12% +0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)