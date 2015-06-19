SYDNEY, June 19 U.S. soybean prices fell for the
first time in four sessions on Friday, but the oilseed was
poised to record its biggest weekly gain in five months on
worries wet weather could curb U.S. output.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans are up nearly 4
percent for the week, their biggest seven-day gain in more than
five months. They are near five-week highs.
* July corn has climbed more than 1 percent this week,
recouping half its losses from the week before.
* July wheat has dropped more than 3 percent this
week, extending two-week losses to nearly 6 percent.
* Worries that wet weather across key U.S. growing regions
will prevent farmers from completing their intended planting
have supported soy prices.
* Dry weather is forecast for the coming days, potentially
too late for soybeans but easing concerns about the condition of
the corn crop and accelerating the harvest of the U.S. wheat
crop.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was at a fresh one-month low against a basket
of major currencies early on Friday, as tame U.S. inflation data
added to uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin
raising interest rates.
* Oil prices dipped slightly on Friday as the U.S. dollar
edged up from its overnight lows, while forecast higher
production by U.S. shale oil producers this year added to
lingering worries over demand.
* The Nasdaq Composite on Thursday erased its last standing
milestone from the dot-com era as it set a record intraday high,
with stocks on Wall Street in rally mode boosted by strong
economic data.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices May
0800 Euro zone Current account Apr
Grains prices at 0044 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 487.50 -0.50 -0.10% -0.76% 502.11 37
CBOT corn 357.00 -1.00 -0.28% -0.63% 359.08 50
CBOT soy 976.00 -1.75 -0.18% +0.72% 947.23 70
CBOT rice $9.67 -$0.15 -1.48% -0.62% $9.68 43
WTI crude $60.35 -$0.10 -0.17% +0.72% $59.60 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.138 $0.002 +0.15% +0.35%
USD/AUD 0.779 -0.001 -0.12% +0.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)