* Soybeans fall for first time four sessions

* Corn falls as Tropical Depression Bill set to ease

* Wheat under pressure as harvest delays avoided (Updates prices, table)

By Colin Packham

SYDNEY, June 19 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Friday, but the oilseed was poised to record its biggest one-week gain in more than five months as concerns over lower U.S. production stoked gains.

Corn fell, under pressure from forecasts for an end to the record unfavorable weather, while wheat also fell.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures fell 0.13 percent to $9.76-1/2 a bushel by 0615 GMT, but is set for a weekly gain of nearly 4 percent after hitting a five-week top of $9.81-3/4 a bushel in the previous session.

Soybeans have drawn support from concerns that recent heavy rains across key growing regions will prevent U.S. farmers from completing their full planting intentions.

Analysts said recent heavy rains across key growing regions are likely to ease, but with concerns about delays to planting - already behind the historical average pace - prices remain elevated.

"Tropical Depression Bill is working its way through and is expected to ease and that is bearish but there are concerns about planting delays," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia.

Tropical Depression Bill has pelted several key production areas, leaving many fields too soaked for planting, and triggering a wave of short-covering as traders are concerned that farmers will be unable to complete sowing before the planting window closes.

July corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.56-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Despite falling for the previous two sessions, corn is poised to finish the week up 1 percent - recouping half its losses from the week before.

July wheat fell 0.36 percent to $4.86-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Wheat is poised to finish the week down nearly 3.5 percent, extending two-week losses to more than 6 percent as any weather threat to the U.S. harvest now appears to have eased.

Grains prices at 0615 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.25 -1.75 -0.36% -1.02% 502.07 36 CBOT corn 356.25 -1.75 -0.49% -0.84% 359.06 48 CBOT soy 976.50 -1.25 -0.13% +0.77% 947.25 70 CBOT rice $9.70 -$0.11 -1.17% -0.31% $9.68 45 WTI crude $60.34 -$0.11 -0.18% +0.70% $59.60 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.135 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.12% USD/AUD 0.776 -0.003 -0.41% +0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)