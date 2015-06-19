* Soybeans consolidate below 5-week high

* Market rallied on rain risks to planting

* Wheat, corn also ease, curbed by dollar bounce (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, June 19 Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Friday but the oilseed was still poised for its biggest one-week gain in more than five months amid concerns that heavy rain will trim U.S. plantings.

Corn and wheat also eased, pressured by forecasts for drier crop conditions plus a recovery in the dollar.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures fell 0.3 percent to $9.74-1/2 a bushel by 1109 GMT. It is set for a weekly gain of 3.7 percent, after hitting a five-week top of $9.81-3/4 a bushel in the previous session.

Soybeans have drawn support from concerns that recent heavy rains across key growing regions will prevent U.S. farmers from completing their full planting intentions.

Analysts said recent heavy rains across key growing regions are likely to abate, but with concerns about delays to planting -- already behind the historical average pace, prices remain elevated.

"Tropical Depression Bill is working its way through and is expected to ease and that is bearish but there are concerns about planting delays," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia.

Tropical Depression Bill has pelted several key production areas, leaving many fields too soaked for planting, and triggering a wave of short-covering as traders are concerned that farmers will be unable to complete sowing before the planting window closes.

Rain could also limit planting in areas where farmers put so-called double-crop soybeans in the ground just after harvesting wheat.

"Wet weather has delayed the winter wheat harvest which potentially delays or prevents the planting of some double-crop soybean acreage," Societe Generale analyst Christopher Narayanan said in a note.

CBOT July corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.56-3/4 a bushel, while July wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.87 a bushel.

Corn is poised to finish the week up 1 percent, supported by concerns that the wet weather could favour crop disease.

Wheat is poised to finish the week down more than 3 percent, extending two-week losses to nearly 6 percent.

A rally in early June linked to rain risks to the harvest has faded as forecasts have pointed to drier weather and traders have focused on strong export competition in a well-supplied global market.

(Editing by Sunil Nair and Mark Heinrich)