SYDNEY, June 22 U.S. soybean prices rose on Monday, rebounding from their first daily loss in four days in the previous session, as concerns over potential U.S. production shortfalls kept the market near five-week highs. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans climbed 0.26 percent to $9.74 a bushel, having closed down 0.64 percent on Friday. * July corn fell 0.6 percent to $3.51-1/4 a bushel, after hitting a session-low of $3.50-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since June 16. Corn slid 1.3 percent in the previous session. * July wheat dropped 0.15 percent to $4.87-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on Friday. * Soybeans drew support amid concerns that recent wet weather across key U.S. production regions would prevent farmers from completing their full allotment of sowing. * Corn was pressured by forecasts for drier weather and rising temperatures that will foster development of the crop. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the defensive against the yen early on Monday, weighed down after U.S. debt yields slid with Greece's debt repayment deadline approaching amid limited signs of progress in talks between borrower and lender. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. National activity index May 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jun 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Grains prices at 0011 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 487.75 -0.75 -0.15% -0.05% 502.35 36 CBOT corn 351.25 -2.00 -0.57% -1.89% 358.57 38 CBOT soy 974.00 2.50 +0.26% -0.38% 947.01 67 CBOT rice $9.70 -$0.02 -0.21% -1.17% $9.68 46 WTI crude $59.39 -$0.22 -0.37% -1.75% $59.57 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.001 +0.12% +0.07% USD/AUD 0.776 0.000 -0.05% -0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)