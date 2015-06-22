* Corn falls to lowest since June 16 on U.S. crop outlook * Soybeans rise on concerns over U.S. crop losses (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 22 Chicago corn fell for a third consecutive session on Monday to its lowest in more than a week with pressure from crop-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest boosting prospects of bumper production. Soybeans edged higher, rising for four out of five sessions and trading close to a five-week high as concerns over potential U.S. production shortfalls continued to buoy the market. Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 0.6 percent to $3.51-1/4 a bushel by 0209 GMT after hitting a session-low of $3.50-3/4 a bushel, lowest since June 16. Soybeans climbed 0.4 percent to $9.75-1/2 a bushel and wheat added 0.3 percent to $4.89-3/4 a bushel. Corn is being pressured by forecasts for drier weather and rising temperatures that will foster development of the crop. "Weather forecasters continue to expect a benign to helpful outlook for U.S. corn crop," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note. "Traders list of crop worries will be extremely limited, if not empty, right now." Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June. 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. There is additional pressure on grain prices as leading exporter Ukraine is hoping to maintain a strong pace of exports. Ukraine is likely to maintain its grain crop and exports at a high level in the 2015/16 season thanks to favourable weather and a large sown area, which farmers planted despite a military conflict in the east, the agriculture minister said on Friday. Oleksiy Pavlenko told Reuters that Ukraine could harvest around 60 million tonnes of grain this year and exports may stay at a near-record level of 34 million tonnes. Soybeans are drawing support on concerns that recent wet weather across key U.S. production regions would prevent farmers from completing their full allotment of sowing. Prices at 0209 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 489.75 1.25 +0.26% +0.36% 502.42 38 CBOT corn 351.25 -2.00 -0.57% -1.89% 358.57 39 CBOT soy 975.50 4.00 +0.41% -0.23% 947.06 67 CBOT rice $9.76 $0.04 +0.41% -0.56% $9.68 52 WTI crude $59.48 -$0.13 -0.22% -1.60% $59.58 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.002 +0.17% +0.11% USD/AUD 0.778 0.001 +0.10% -0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)