* Corn falls to lowest since June 16 on U.S. crop outlook * Soybeans rise on concerns over U.S. crop losses (Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline) By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 22 Chicago corn fell for a third consecutive session on Monday, touching its lowest in more than a week as crop-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest lifted prospects for bumper production. Soybeans edged higher, rising for four out of five sessions and trading close to a five-week high as concerns over potential U.S. production shortfalls continued to buoy the market. Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 0.6 percent to $3.51 a bushel by 1130 GMT, after hitting a session-low of $3.50-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since June 16. Soybeans climbed 0.4 percent to $9.75 a bushel and wheat added 0.5 percent to $4.91 a bushel. Corn was pressured by forecasts for drier weather and rising temperatures that will foster development of the crop. "Weather forecasters continue to expect a benign to helpful outlook for U.S. corn crop," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note. "Traders' list of crop worries will be extremely limited, if not empty, right now." Big speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. There is additional pressure on grain prices from leading exporter Ukraine. The country is likely to maintain its grain crop and exports at a high level in the 2015/16 season thanks to favourable weather and a large sown area, its agriculture minister said on Friday. Oleksiy Pavlenko told Reuters that Ukraine could harvest around 60 million tonnes of grain this year and exports may stay at a near-record level of 34 million tonnes. "Reports from Ukraine should also continue to weigh on grain prices in the short term," Commerzbank said in a report. "For one thing, weather conditions were favourable in Ukraine, and for another thing acreage has been further expanded." Russia's Agriculture Ministry kept its 2015/16 grain export forecast unchanged on Monday at 25 million to 30 million tonnes provided the crop reaches 100 million tonnes. Soybeans were supported by concerns that recent wet weather across key U.S. production regions would prevent farmers from completing their full allotment of sowing. Grains prices at 1156 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 490.75 2.25 +0.46% +0.56% 502.45 39 CBOT corn 351.50 -1.75 -0.50% -1.82% 358.58 39 CBOT soy 976.25 4.75 +0.49% -0.15% 947.08 68 CBOT rice $9.75 $0.03 +0.31% -0.66% $9.68 50 WTI crude $59.99 $0.38 +0.64% -0.76% $59.59 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.1344 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Susan Fenton)