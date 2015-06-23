SYDNEY, June 23 U.S. soybean prices firmed for a second session on Tuesday to hit their highest in nearly three months as the U.S. government pegged planting below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans were up 0.51 percent at $9.94-1/2 a bushel, just shy of the session-peak of $9.96 a bushel - the highest since April 2. They firmed 1.9 percent on Monday. * July corn rose 1.25 percent to $3.65-1/2 a bushel, the highest since June 10. Corn gained 1.9 percent in the previous session. * July wheat climbed 1.33 percent to $5.12-3/4 a bushel, near the session-high of $5.09 a bushel - the highest since June 12. Wheat closed up 2.6 percent on Monday. * Corn conditions in the top 18 states were 71 percent good to excellent as of Sunday, below market expectations. * Soybeans were rated 65 percent good to excellent, down 2 points from the week before - matching analyst forecasts. * Nationwide, soybean planting was 90 percent complete, up just 3 percent on the week and lagging the five-year pace of 95 percent as of late June. Analysts expected 92 percent of the crop to be planted. * Winter wheat conditions fell 2 points to 41 percent good to excellent. The biggest declines were in the Midwest soft red winter wheat crop. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 19 percent of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, 2 percent below market expectations. * The USDA will report U.S. acreage and quarterly grain stocks on June 30. Analysts are factoring in a bullish soybean outlook. * Analysts said they will be watching the eastern Corn Belt for additional rains this week. MARKET NEWS * The euro barely budged early in Asia on Tuesday, having drifted sideways overnight as fatigue mounted over a seemingly endless stream of headlines indicating progress in Greek debt talks. * Oil reversed losses to end slightly higher on Monday as short-covering ahead of the expiry of the front-month contract in U.S. crude lifted a market burdened by concerns about creeping gasoline inventories. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record as hopes grew that a deal would be reached to prevent Greece from defaulting on loans. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 HSBC China Flash PMI for June 1230 U.S. National activity index May 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jun 1400 U.S. Existing home sales May Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 512.75 6.75 +1.33% +4.96% 503.86 58 CBOT corn 364.50 4.50 +1.25% +3.18% 358.99 61 CBOT soy 994.50 5.00 +0.51% +2.37% 948.21 76 CBOT rice $9.90 $0.05 +0.56% +1.85% $9.70 60 WTI crude $60.19 -$0.19 -0.31% +0.97% $59.62 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.133 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.19% USD/AUD 0.771 -0.001 -0.18% -0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)