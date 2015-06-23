SYDNEY, June 23 U.S. soybean prices firmed for a
second session on Tuesday to hit their highest in nearly three
months as the U.S. government pegged planting below market
expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans were up 0.51
percent at $9.94-1/2 a bushel, just shy of the session-peak of
$9.96 a bushel - the highest since April 2. They firmed 1.9
percent on Monday.
* July corn rose 1.25 percent to $3.65-1/2 a bushel,
the highest since June 10. Corn gained 1.9 percent in the
previous session.
* July wheat climbed 1.33 percent to $5.12-3/4 a
bushel, near the session-high of $5.09 a bushel - the highest
since June 12. Wheat closed up 2.6 percent on Monday.
* Corn conditions in the top 18 states were 71 percent good
to excellent as of Sunday, below market expectations.
* Soybeans were rated 65 percent good to excellent, down 2
points from the week before - matching analyst forecasts.
* Nationwide, soybean planting was 90 percent complete, up
just 3 percent on the week and lagging the five-year pace of 95
percent as of late June. Analysts expected 92 percent of the
crop to be planted.
* Winter wheat conditions fell 2 points to 41 percent good
to excellent. The biggest declines were in the Midwest soft red
winter wheat crop.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 19 percent of the
winter wheat crop has been harvested, 2 percent below market
expectations.
* The USDA will report U.S. acreage and quarterly grain
stocks on June 30. Analysts are factoring in a bullish soybean
outlook.
* Analysts said they will be watching the eastern Corn Belt
for additional rains this week.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro barely budged early in Asia on Tuesday, having
drifted sideways overnight as fatigue mounted over a seemingly
endless stream of headlines indicating progress in Greek debt
talks.
* Oil reversed losses to end slightly higher on Monday as
short-covering ahead of the expiry of the front-month contract
in U.S. crude lifted a market burdened by concerns about
creeping gasoline inventories.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq
closing at a record as hopes grew that a deal would be reached
to prevent Greece from defaulting on loans.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 HSBC China Flash PMI for June
1230 U.S. National activity index May
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jun
1400 U.S. Existing home sales May
Grains prices at 0124 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 512.75 6.75 +1.33% +4.96% 503.86 58
CBOT corn 364.50 4.50 +1.25% +3.18% 358.99 61
CBOT soy 994.50 5.00 +0.51% +2.37% 948.21 76
CBOT rice $9.90 $0.05 +0.56% +1.85% $9.70 60
WTI crude $60.19 -$0.19 -0.31% +0.97% $59.62 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.133 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.19%
USD/AUD 0.771 -0.001 -0.18% -0.72%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)