* Corn jumps 1.5 pct as U.S. crop ratings decline * Wheat up for 2nd day on concerns over U.S. crop quality * Soybeans hit highest in almost three months (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 23 Chicago corn futures rose 1.5 percent on Tuesday to a two-week high as declining crop condition in the United States underpinned the market, while wheat jumped for a second day on crop-quality concerns. Soybeans hit their highest in nearly three months as the U.S. government pegged planting below market expectations. Chicago Board of Trade July corn rose 1.5 percent to $3.65-1/2 a bushel, the highest since June 10. Wheat climbed 1.5 percent to $5.09 a bushel, the most since June 12 and soybeans rose as much as 0.7 percent $9.96 a bushel, the highest since April 2. U.S. corn and soybeans crop condition deteriorated for a second straight week as heavy rains damaged young plants and drowned out fields in the Midwest and southern Plains, according to state crop reports released after the market closed on Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 71 percent of the corn crop good to excellent, down from 73 percent previously. Some of the key U.S. corn producing states have seen a steeper decline in ratings with 58 percent of the crop rated good to excellent in Indiana and 61 percent in Ohio. Excessive rains in the U.S. Plains are resulting in wheat harvest delays and quality downgrades. "We are seeing a protein story open up with continued wet weather over winter wheat crop areas in the U.S.," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst with Rabobank in Sydney. "It is delaying harvest and also raising quality concerns." A fungal disease known as head scab has spread rapidly in winter wheat fields in central Kansas, the largest U.S. producer of the grain, a Kansas State University extension crop specialist said. Soybeans were rated 65 percent as good to excellent, down from 67 percent a week earlier. Nationwide, soybean planting was 90 percent complete, up just 3 percent on the week and lagging the five-year pace of 95 percent as of late June. Analysts expected 92 percent of the crop to be planted. The USDA will report U.S. acreage and quarterly grain stocks on June 30. Analysts are factoring in a bullish soybean outlook. Grains prices at 0216 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 513.00 7.00 +1.38% +5.02% 503.87 58 CBOT corn 365.50 5.50 +1.53% +3.47% 359.03 62 CBOT soy 995.00 5.50 +0.56% +2.42% 948.23 76 CBOT rice $9.89 $0.04 +0.41% +1.70% $9.70 59 WTI crude $60.17 -$0.21 -0.35% +0.94% $59.61 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.003 -0.26% -0.36% USD/AUD 0.771 -0.001 -0.16% -0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)