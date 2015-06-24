SYDNEY, June 24 U.S. wheat prices dropped on Wednesday, retreating from a two-week high, but losses were curbed by concerns crop yields could be hit after forecasts for further unfavorable weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade September wheat fell 0.76 percent to $5.23 a bushel, having closed up 4.2 percent on Tuesday, when prices hit a two-week high. * July soybeans eased 0.35 percent to $9.84 a bushel, after closing down 0.17 percent on Tuesday, when prices hit a peak of $9.96 a bushel - the highest since April 2. * July corn declined 0.9 percent to $3.64-1/4 a bushel, having gained 2.1 percent in the previous session, when prices hit their highest since May 18 at $3.68-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT wheat posted its biggest advance in a month after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report confirmed the U.S. winter wheat harvest is behind schedule. * Weather forecasts for more unwanted showers in the southern Midwest soft wheat belt this week heightened concerns about crop quality. * Corn had drawn support from short-covering after the USDA rated 71 percent of the U.S. crop as good to excellent, down from 73 percent a week earlier. * USDA reports 65 percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good to excellent, down from 67 percent a week earlier. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at its highest in over a week against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, a day after its biggest one-day bounce this month as the market's focus shifted from Greece to prospects for higher U.S. interest rates. * Crude futures rallied around 2 percent on Tuesday, latching onto a rebound in oil products ahead of U.S. inventory data expected to show more crude draws and gasoline demand. * U.S. stocks ended with slight gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq eking out another record close while investors continued to await clarity on whether Greece could reach a deal to prevent defaulting on its loans. DATA/EVENTS - 0800 GMT Germany Ifo Business Climate June - 0800 GMT Germany Ifo Current Conditions Jun - 0800 GMT Germany Ifo Expectations Jun - 1230 GMT U.S. GDP Final Q1 - 1230 GMT U.S. Core PCE Prices Final Q1 - 1230 GMT U.S. Personal Consumption Real May - 1230 GMT U.S. Personal Income May - 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks - 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks - 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stocks Grains prices at 0056 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 523.00 -4.00 -0.76% +3.21% 510.88 61 CBOT corn 364.25 -3.25 -0.88% +1.18% 359.20 57 CBOT soy 984.00 -3.50 -0.35% -0.56% 948.93 67 CBOT rice $9.84 $0.00 +0.00% +1.18% $9.69 55 WTI crude $61.14 $0.13 +0.21% +2.45% $59.66 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.000 -0.03% -1.53% USD/AUD 0.775 0.002 +0.21% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)