By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 24 U.S. wheat edged down on Wednesday after touching a two-week high the session before, but forecasts of further yield-threatening rains curbed losses. Corn fell 1 percent, giving back half its gains from the previous day, while soybeans inched away from a near three-month top. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures dropped 0.52 percent to $5.24-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 4.2 percent in the previous session. "Both hard and soft red winter wheat face potential disease issues after very wet weather," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report confirmed the U.S. winter wheat harvest is behind schedule and updated weather forecasts indicate the threat of further delays. "Weather forecasters do expect hard red winter wheat regions to experience drier conditions so farmers there should be able to accelerate harvesting. Farmers in soft red winter wheat regions though will be looking at boggy, if not flooded fields, for a while longer so harvesting will continue to be delayed." July corn declined 0.8 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel, having gained 2.1 percent in the previous session, when prices marked their highest since May 18 at $3.68-3/4 a bushel. Corn had drawn support from short-covering after the USDA rated 71 percent of the U.S. crop as good to excellent, down from 73 percent a week earlier. July soybeans eased 0.71 percent to $9.80-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.17 percent on Tuesday, when prices hit a peak of $9.96 a bushel - the highest since April 2. The USDA reports 65 percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good to excellent, down from 67 percent a week earlier. Grains prices at 0305 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 524.25 -2.75 -0.52% +3.45% 510.93 63 CBOT corn 364.50 -3.00 -0.82% +1.25% 359.21 57 CBOT soy 980.50 -7.00 -0.71% -0.91% 948.81 63 CBOT rice $9.88 $0.04 +0.46% +0.36% $9.71 59 WTI crude $61.14 $0.13 +0.21% +2.45% $59.66 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.002 +0.14% -1.37% USD/AUD 0.774 0.000 +0.04% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential