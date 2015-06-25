SYDNEY, June 25 U.S. wheat prices extended their
decline into a second session on Thursday, but forecasts of
weather that could delay harvesting curbed losses
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade September wheat fell 0.1
percent to $5.22-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on
Wednesday.
* September soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.58-3/4 a
bushel, after ending down 0.44 percent on Wednesday.
* July corn dropped 0.14 percent to $3.66 a bushel,
having closed down 0.27 percent in the previous session.
* Dry weather in the southern Plains this week should
promote the harvest of hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S.
wheat class that is used in bread. But wet conditions in the
southern Midwest are stalling the harvest of soft red winter
wheat used for cookies and snack foods.
* Storms were crossing parts of Iowa and central Illinois on
Wednesday, and more precipitation was on the way.
* Much of eastern Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and western
Ohio will receive double their normal rainfall for June, MDA
Weather Services said in a note to clients.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar steadied after giving back gains against the
yen early on Thursday as debt negotiations to avert a Greek debt
default hit a bump, while the euro treaded water after showing a
more limited response.
* Crude oil futures settled down more than 1 percent on
Wednesday after a government report showing an eighth straight
weekly drop in U.S. crude stockpiles was offset by a large build
in refined products.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday.
DAY AHEAD DATA (GMT) Thursday
0600 Germany GfK Consumer Sentiment July
1230 US Personal Income, Consumption May
1230 Core PCE Price Index May
1230 US Initial jobless claims weekly
1345 US Markit Comp Flash PMI June
1345 US Market Svcs PMI Flash June
Grains prices at 0112 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 522.75 -0.50 -0.10% -0.81% 512.08 60
CBOT corn 366.00 -0.50 -0.14% -0.41% 359.40 60
CBOT soy 958.75 2.75 +0.29% -2.91% 948.90 67
CBOT rice $10.10 -$0.03 -0.25% +2.69% $9.74 69
WTI crude $60.16 -$0.11 -0.18% -1.39% $59.62 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.000 -0.01% +0.31%
USD/AUD 0.772 0.002 +0.26% -0.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)