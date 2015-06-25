SYDNEY, June 25 U.S. wheat prices extended their decline into a second session on Thursday, but forecasts of weather that could delay harvesting curbed losses FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade September wheat fell 0.1 percent to $5.22-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * September soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.58-3/4 a bushel, after ending down 0.44 percent on Wednesday. * July corn dropped 0.14 percent to $3.66 a bushel, having closed down 0.27 percent in the previous session. * Dry weather in the southern Plains this week should promote the harvest of hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class that is used in bread. But wet conditions in the southern Midwest are stalling the harvest of soft red winter wheat used for cookies and snack foods. * Storms were crossing parts of Iowa and central Illinois on Wednesday, and more precipitation was on the way. * Much of eastern Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and western Ohio will receive double their normal rainfall for June, MDA Weather Services said in a note to clients. MARKET NEWS * The dollar steadied after giving back gains against the yen early on Thursday as debt negotiations to avert a Greek debt default hit a bump, while the euro treaded water after showing a more limited response. * Crude oil futures settled down more than 1 percent on Wednesday after a government report showing an eighth straight weekly drop in U.S. crude stockpiles was offset by a large build in refined products. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday. DAY AHEAD DATA (GMT) Thursday 0600 Germany GfK Consumer Sentiment July 1230 US Personal Income, Consumption May 1230 Core PCE Price Index May 1230 US Initial jobless claims weekly 1345 US Markit Comp Flash PMI June 1345 US Market Svcs PMI Flash June Grains prices at 0112 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 522.75 -0.50 -0.10% -0.81% 512.08 60 CBOT corn 366.00 -0.50 -0.14% -0.41% 359.40 60 CBOT soy 958.75 2.75 +0.29% -2.91% 948.90 67 CBOT rice $10.10 -$0.03 -0.25% +2.69% $9.74 69 WTI crude $60.16 -$0.11 -0.18% -1.39% $59.62 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.000 -0.01% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.772 0.002 +0.26% -0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)