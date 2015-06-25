* Wheat falls but forecast for rains cap losses * Corn falls though weather threat persists * Soybeans supported by concerns over plantings By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 25 U.S. wheat fell for a second session on Thursday as prices retreated from a two-week high, although forecasts for potential further harvest delays due to unfavorable weather provided a floor for losses. Corn fell, extending losses into a second session, while soybeans were unchanged despite weaker grain prices, amid the threat of potential U.S. production shortfalls following the recent wet weather. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures fell 0.2 percent to $5.22 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a two-week peak of $5.35-1/4 a bushel. Analysts noted a mixed weather outlook and varying effects on crops, suggesting volatility is likely to persist. "It is hard for the market to know what impact the weather is having. Traders are not on the ground and it is hard to know remotely whether the rain is good or bad and it depends on the specific of every given paddock," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "I can't see any let up in volatility, I think we will keep seeing these swings." Dry weather is forecast for the southern Plains this week, which should allow farmers to accelerate the harvest of hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class that is used in bread. But wet conditions in the southern Midwest are stalling the harvest of soft red winter wheat used for cookies and snack foods, and further unhelpful weather is expected. Storms were crossing parts of Iowa and central Illinois on Wednesday, and more precipitation was on the way, with MDA Weather Services forecasting eastern Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and western Ohio will receive double their normal rainfall for June. July corn dropped 0.4 percent to $3.64-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session. September soybeans unchanged at $9.56 a bushel, after ending down 0.4 percent on Wednesday. Traders remain concerned about the impact of the heavy rains across the key producing regions, which are already showing signs of damage. U.S. corn and soybeans crop conditions deteriorated for a second consecutive week as heavy rains damaged young plants and drowned out fields in the Midwest and southern Plains, according to state crop reports released after the market close on Monday. Traders are also concerned that U.S. farmers will be unable to complete plantings before the sowing window closes, dragging on production. Grains prices at 0336 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 522.00 -1.25 -0.24% -0.95% 512.06 59 CBOT corn 364.75 -1.75 -0.48% -0.75% 359.36 56 CBOT soy 956.00 0.00 +0.00% -3.19% 948.81 66 CBOT rice $10.07 -$0.05 -0.54% +2.39% $9.74 66 WTI crude $60.26 -$0.01 -0.02% -1.23% $59.62 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 $0.001 +0.06% +0.38% USD/AUD 0.774 0.004 +0.57% +0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)