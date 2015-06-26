SYDNEY, June 26 U.S. soybean prices extended gains into a second session on Friday, hitting their highest in nearly three months as heavy rains across key U.S. growing regions stoke concerns over possible lower production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade September soybeans are up more than 4 percent this week, on track for their biggest seven-day gain in nearly seven months. * Soybeans hit a high of $9.81-1/2 a bushel on Friday, their highest since April 6. * Front-month corn is up more than 6 percent for the week. That would mark its biggest one-week gain since May 2013. * Corn hit its highest since April 24 at $3.77 a bushel on Friday. * September wheat has risen more than 9 percent so far this week, on track for the largest seven-day gain since the contract began. * Storms crossing the U.S. Corn Belt in the last day dumped up to 7 inches (18 cm) of rain in parts of Iowa and Missouri, and another system was poised to soak Missouri through southern Ohio later this week. * Normally rains in June are a benefit to the region's crops. But frequent showers this month have swamped fields in parts of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, raising fears of lost yield potential. * U.S. production of corn-based ethanol climbed to a record high last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * The euro was in a holding pattern early on Friday, having gone nowhere in the past 24 hours as Greece hung in the balance after the latest round of talks failed to clinch a funding deal for the cash-strapped country. * Crude oil fell for a second straight day on Thursday, weighed by weaker U.S. refined fuels markets and potential negative impact from Greece's debt crisis on European energy demand. * U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with modest losses on Thursday, but healthcare stocks rallied after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld tax subsidies key to President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform law. DATA FRIDAY JUNE 26 (GMT) 0645 France Consumer Confidence June 0800 Euro zone Money M3 annual growth May 1400 U Mich Sentiment Final June Grains prices at 0100 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 537.00 -1.00 -0.19% +2.63% 513.17 68 CBOT corn 377.00 0.50 +0.13% +2.86% 360.05 71 CBOT soy 978.75 1.00 +0.10% +2.03% 929.26 74 CBOT rice $10.30 -$0.03 -0.29% +1.68% $9.76 60 WTI crude $59.67 -$0.03 -0.05% -1.00% $59.59 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.17% USD/AUD 0.772 -0.001 -0.12% +0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)