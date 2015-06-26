* Corn prices firm as rains drench U.S. Midwest * Soybeans hit highest in nearly three months * Wheat set to finish week up more than 9 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 26 U.S. corn rose for the second straight session on Friday to hit a five-week high and was poised to record its biggest weekly gain in more than two years, as heavy rain across key growing regions stoked fears of lower production. Soybean prices climbed to a three-month peak, drawing support from concern the rains would prevent farmers sowing as much as they had planned, while wheat was set to finish the week up more than 9 percent. Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn futures had risen 0.27 percent to $3.77-1/2 a bushel, after touching a session-peak of $3.77-3/4 a bushel - the highest since April 20. Corn is up nearly 7 percent for the week in what would mark its biggest one-week gain since May 2013. Analysts said corn prices have been supported storms crossing the U.S. Corn Belt in recent days that dumped up to 7 inches (18 cm) of rain in parts of Iowa and Missouri. Another system was poised to soak Missouri through southern Ohio later this week. Normally rains in June benefit the region's crops. But frequent showers this month have swamped fields in parts of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, raising fears of lost yield potential. "Now the big wet has gone on too long, so that, along with the chance it will continue, means the impact of unseasonable weather is no longer benign," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Market chatter has come to focus on 1993 as an analogue - a year when the U.S. corn crop fell by a third after flooding." September soybeans, the most actively traded contract, rose 0.26 percent to $9.81-3/4 a bushel, just shy of the session-top of $9.82-3/4 a bushel, the highest since April 6. Soybeans rose 2.3 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are poised to post weekly gains of more than 4 percent - the biggest seven-day gain for the contract since October 2014, September wheat advanced 0.2 percent to $5.39 a bushel, having closed up 2.8 percent in the previous session. Driven by concerns of potential crop damage, wheat has risen more than 9 percent so far this week, on track for the largest seven-day gain since the contract began. Grains prices at 0317 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 539.00 1.00 +0.19% +3.01% 513.23 69 CBOT corn 377.50 1.00 +0.27% +3.00% 360.07 71 CBOT soy 979.75 2.00 +0.20% +2.14% 929.29 75 CBOT rice $10.29 -$0.04 -0.34% +1.63% $9.76 61 WTI crude $59.62 -$0.08 -0.13% -1.08% $59.59 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.773 -0.001 -0.09% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)